Ex-CJP imposed ‘judicial dictatorship’ to incapacitate democracy: Bilawal

Foreign Minister holds Imran Khan responsible for economic crisis, wave of terrorism
291928479696fc5.jpg

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday that former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry imposed “judicial dictatorship” in the country that was aimed at incapacitating the democracy.

Addressing the National Assembly session on Wednesday, the foreign minister turned his guns towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said the deposed former prime minister brought terrorists back into the country from Afghanistan.

Also Read: NA passes bill to ‘clip wings’ of CJP over suo motu jurisdiction


He said the nation bravely fought against terrorists and eradicated terrorism from the country.

It was unfortunate that the terrorism eliminated due to sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, police and common masses had been revived by Imran Khan, the minister remarked.

“Nato and the US failed in Afghanistan, but Pakistan succeeded,” he remarked, and added Mr Khan released terrorists from jails.

Also Read: Govt has strengthened judiciary with legislation, no conflict with it: Asif

He further said, “An incompetent prime minister was imposed on us in the past who devastated the country’s economy.”

Imran Khan and his team were responsible for the prevailing economic crisis, he added.

Further taking a dig at the PTI chairman, Bilawal said there must be some reason that the offspring of dictators are a part of the PTI now.
