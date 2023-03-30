Ex-CJP imposed ‘judicial dictatorship’ to incapacitate democracy: Bilawal Foreign Minister holds Imran Khan responsible for economic crisis, wave of terrorism

Foreign Minister holds Imran Khan responsible for economic crisis, wave of terrorismAddressing the National Assembly session on Wednesday, the foreign minister turned his guns towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and said the deposed former prime minister brought terrorists back into the country from Afghanistan.He said the nation bravely fought against terrorists and eradicated terrorism from the country.It was unfortunate that the terrorism eliminated due to sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, police and common masses had been revived by Imran Khan, the minister remarked.“Nato and the US failed in Afghanistan, but Pakistan succeeded,” he remarked, and added Mr Khan released terrorists from jails.He further said, “An incompetent prime minister was imposed on us in the past who devastated the country’s economy.”Imran Khan and his team were responsible for the prevailing economic crisis, he added.Further taking a dig at the PTI chairman, Bilawal said there must be some reason that the offspring of dictators are a part of the PTI now.