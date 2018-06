Ex-CJP Iftikhar Ch to move SC against Imran Khan over Sita White issue

38 MINS AGO BY NEWS DESKKARACHI: Ex-chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry on Sunday said he will file a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court under Article 61 (1)(f) for fathering a love child, and hence claim his ineligibility to hold public office.Tyrian White, believed to be 26, is the daughter of the late British socialite Sita White. Sita had won a default judgment in a paternity suit against Khan in a Los Angeles court in 1997 after Khan refused to provide DNA samples to prove or disprove paternity. After the verdict, Khan had told US media that he would be willing to submit to a blood test in Pakistan and to stand by the decision of a Pakistani court, arguing that he was not a resident of California or England.Iftikhar Ch argued, “Khan has mentioned his sons in his nomination papers but made no mention of his daughter. We shall take the case against him in the Supreme Court.Chaudhry, now the president of the Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, claimed during an interview with a private news channel that he has evidence to show that Khan has admitted to being the father of Tyrian White while abroad, but denies the same in Pakistan. He said his party would file objections against Khan’s nomination papers before the relevant ROs.Chaudhry admitted that there is legal precedent for politicians to be disqualified for dishonesty under Article 62 (1)(f). After submission of documents to confirm the parentage of the child, Khan should not be considered ‘sadiq and ameen’ in terms of the Constitutional article, he reasoned.Everyone remembers everything only when elections are around the corner? They (Reham and now this guy) had 5 yrs to defame and shame IK if they pleased why are they suddenly waking up?