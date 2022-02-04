What's new

Ex-CJP Gulzar to get same security protocol after retirement

Ex-CJP Gulzar to get same security protocol after retirement​

"Justice Gulzar will continue to have same security as he did while holding the chief justice of Pakistan's position," Interior Ministry says


By Web Desk
February 04, 2022



Ex-chief justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed. — IJCP



Ex-chief justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed. — IJCP


On the Supreme Court (SC) Registrar's request, the Ministry of Interior on Friday consented to the provision of foolproof security to ex-chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

The SC Registrar had written a letter to the Interior Ministry, seeking security for ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed.

Responding to the letter, the Interior Ministry issued a statement saying that security is not being withdrawn from the former top judge.

"Retired Justice Gulzar Ahmed will continue to have the same security as he did while holding the chief justice of Pakistan's position," the Interior Ministry said.

The SC official had stated in his letter that the former CJP has given verdicts in many high-profile cases including terrorism, extra-judicial killings, encroachments and minority rights.

The official stated that the security provided to Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed as the chief justice should be maintained.

Rangers must be deployed for the former CJP's security even after his retirement, the Registrar said in the letter written on January 27, just four days before his retirement on February 1.

It is worth mentioning here that Justice Gulzar Ahmed retired after serving in the top judicial position for more than two years. Justice Ahmed assumed office on December 21, 2019, replacing ex-CJP Justice Saqib Nisar.

Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed had taken suo moto notice of several issues related to the minorities including an attack on a Hindu temple in Karak.
 
Ex-CJ Iftikhar Ch is given far more security and staff than 16 other retired judges of Supreme Court. A documentary comparison.....


Image





Image
 
