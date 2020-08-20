/ Register

Ex Air Chief Sohail Aman interview with Qalam Camera

Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by Sulman Badshah

    Sulman Badshah

    Sulman Badshah

    1. Rafale is not a game-changer in India - Pakistan scenario
    2. Pakistani Pilots Capability is way ahead than Indians and if they want to match current fighter pilot skills they need at least 10 years.
    3. Pakistan will keep its first shoot capability in the future as well.
    4. S400 is definitely a capability, but it is something like not that it will dominate Pakistani skies
    5. PAF is studying Rafale and S400 for many years.
    6. Pakistan has worked a lot on indigenization
    7. Azm Project design is almost finalized in 3 years. Azm will be in light in a few years and some countries want to JV or collaborate
    8. PAF wants to use homemade electronic warfare
    9. EW played an important role on 27th feb incident


     
    blain2

    blain2

    Yashfeen Jamal continues to do well in these interviews. She seems to research things and asks good questions.
     
