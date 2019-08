Ex-Afghanistan Prez Hamid Karzai echo Afghan view in welcoming India's move on J&K10 Aug 2019Kabul, Aug 10: Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on Saturday said that he hopes the recent move taken by the Indian government in Kashmir will lead to the betterment and prosperity of people in Jammu and Kashmir."Comments in Pakistan linking peace in Afghanistan to their objectives in Kashmir are indicative of Pakistan viewing Afghanistan as strategic depth. I call on Pakistan govt to stop using extremist violence as instrument of policy in the region. We hope the new measures by govt .of India will lead to the betterment and prosperity of people in Jammu and Kashmir as the citizens of India," the former Afghanistan President tweeted.Russia on Friday said it expects the two neighbouring nations should not aggravate the situation.Russia asked the two nuclear-armed neighbours to resolve problems diplomatically.