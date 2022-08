People can blame the guy as much as they want and arm chair war game the entire scenario till eternity but the fact is this guy was caught between a rock and a hard place. It is very easy to call this guy out for cowardice but I am sure an outstandingly high number of people would react similarly in that situation or possibly act worse. Self preservation and living to fight another day would probably have been the best outcome. I would never call him out him for self preservation but I will definitely say he should have atleast continued the fight with honour instead of just giving up entirely. All the people who have wet dreams about making glorious last stands and judge the guy for not making one have most definitely never heard a shot fired in anger let alone face the odds this guy was up against. There is no honour in fleeing but there is no honour in being shot, beheaded and having your corpse hung from a helo at the behest of allies who have abandoned you. I wouldn’t call him out for fleeing but I will definitely call him out for kneeling his enemies by giving up the fight entirely.