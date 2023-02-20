What's new

Ex-Afghan commando arrested in Karachi, intelligence officer for Taliban/Indi.

This is how retarded and cucked Pakistanis are.

If the foreigner is Muslim he can do any criminal activity he wants. If he isn't then a mob forms to burn the police station where he is being kept.
 
We had decades of open borders with Afghanistan

The people on both sides had easy access

ALL THE AFGHANS had to do was respect our borders, laws and people and multiple laws and trade could have been developed


Pashtun nationalism destroyed them, led to make stupid toxic decision after stupid toxic decision, wasted every opportunity


Now they have borders, border guards, rules, visas and multiple barriers FOR WHAT
just because they can't live in peace
 
hussain0216 said:
We had decades of open borders with Afghanistan

The people on both sides had easy access

ALL THE AFGHANS had to do was respect our borders, laws and people and multiple laws and trade could have been developed


Pashtun nationalism destroyed them, led to make stupid toxic decision after stupid toxic decision, wasted every opportunity


Now they have borders, border guards, rules, visas and multiple barriers FOR WHAT
just because they can't live in peace
They know they teach Pakistani children in school to glorify Afghan invaders so ofcourse its an easy target. The ideological work has already been done by Pakistanis themselves :rofl: These mullahs are stupid AF
 
This is just one person who got caught, it's almost guaranteed there are probably hundreds if not thousands going unchecked given the level of carelessness and incompetency.
 
Mirzali Khan said:
I’m gonna assume he was working against Taliban and was there to cause maximum chaos in Pakistan.

For that matter, Karachi is infested with all kinds of anti Pakistan elements. All of course with the blessings of Zardari.
Why against?

And yeah the networks are very deep, sometimes out in the open but security forces literally don't care.

Corruption has become a way of life, it's either they are making big bucks so they do something, or they are chilling in a luxury area :D
 
Bleek said:
Why against?

And yeah the networks are very deep, sometimes out in the open but security forces literally don't care.

Corruption has become a way of life, it's either they are making big bucks so they do something, or they are chilling in a luxury area :D
Taliban hates ISIS, they are taking out salafi scholars and imams in Afghanistan.
 
We opened our country to Afghans out of respect for human life and dignity.
If afghans are going to sh*t on that, there must be hard-hitting consequences.
 

