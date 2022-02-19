Evolution of Threat Perception and Ways of Countering Them in Paksitan

Desert Fox 1
Encouraged by this brilliant post by @Bilal Khan (Quwa),
Post in thread 'PAA Bell 412 Heli gunner raining down hell from above' https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/paa-...ing-down-hell-from-above.735823/post-13569334
I decided to create a thread on how Pakistan can manage its security by dividing the threats into Conventional and Sub-conventional and establishing two Parallel organizations to counter them.
Below is a brief sketch of these organizations:
1) Pakdef (Pakistan Defence) concerned with external threats.
2) Paksec(Pakistan Security) concerned with internal threats.
Pak-Sec:
Includes FC, Constabulary, CTD, ANF, ASF, Rangers, IB, and having a small, dedicated UAV command for surveillance/support.
Will report directly to Ministry of Defence (Federal govt); with HQs in all provinces.
-Objectives of Pak-Sec:
1) Monitoring and management of
western borders.
2) undertaking COIN ops on a limited scale.
3) Internal Intelligence under IB with assistance from ISI.
4) Conducting IBOs.
5) Monitoring monetary trails to curtail funding to terrorist grps in conjunction with FIA.
6) Future Security of CPEC( apart from maritime).
7) Demographic information and management.
I've not included Police as they'll remain under the provincial governments, performing regular law and order duties.
- Pak-def:
Includes PA, PAF, PN, SPD under JSHQs which will report to Ministry of Defence (Federal govt).
-ISI will also be a part of it under a serving three star and will continue its current role under the constitution.
-Objectives of Pak-Def:
1) All external security threats.
2) Aerial/land/ maritime defence of both Eastern and Western borders.
3) Cooperation with foreign militaries for geo-strategic needs.
4) Nuclear weapons.
5) Assistance to Pak-sec.
6) Role in Foreign policy.
7) Security of CPEC (initial phases). Maritime security will remain in hands
of PN.
8) Foreign Int, C4I, proxies, sabotage etc.
Creation of a Joint Command of Both Pakdef and Paksec under the Ministry of Defence for close cooperation.
-Problems/bottlenecks:
1) Budgetary constraints. However this can be overcome since most of the infrastructure is already there.
2) Setting up of academies to train officers of paksec on the same lines as in military.
3) Increasing efficiency of paksec and
eliminating the sarkari naukri mindset.
4) resistance from military.
5) efficient Ministry of Defence. As we all know what is the condition of our MoD and its ministers, this will be the major bottleneck; appointing truly professional ministers and govt officials in MoD who trained and professional enough to handle such complicated matters and are more knowledgeable than military itself.
6) Shielding of MoD from politicization.
7) Making MoD into somewhat permanent body instead of being handled by PM and changing of ministers regularly either prematurely or even after five years.
8) MoD will have a very important say in foreign affairs. Although under pakdef military will no longer be able to influence foreign policy, however it can't also be left to the politicians who have no idea of REALPOLITIK and have shortsighted ideals limited only to being selected for the next termand is highly probable that they'll not want to rock the boat if it threatens their power.
-Conclusion:
This will provide a solution for more than half of our problems. From military meddling in politics to our inherent inability to fight LICs( till the logical end) because our main threat is India(conventional) and we have to equip our troops for that.
By separating Internal and external threats we can focus on them individually without compromise in any other sector. It'll also provide a solid basis for democracy and will setre priorities straight.
@all
@PanzerKiel @SQ8 @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @The Eagle @waz @Signalian @HRK @Inception-06 @CriticalThought
