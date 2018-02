Evolution of Threat , and Taking Action PAF

we are missing a Plane

10-15 year cycle

Mig 29 (Would be Temporary releif )



(Would be Temporary releif ) Sukhoi-35 (Ok Choice can out live F16 Program)

(Ok Choice can out live F16 Program) Euro Fighter (Welcomed option can outlive F16 Program)

(Welcomed option can outlive F16 Program) Super Hornet ( hmmm nice plane but Supplier issue)

( hmmm nice plane but Supplier issue) Shenyang J-11 (Odd ball contestent)

I think if we visually review the Pakistan Airforce and compare it to it's contemporary Indian Airforce , one can visually see the larger size which Indian Airforce has and also the higher performance crafts with "Twin" engines.In recent years Pakistan Airforce have made subtle strides to modernize and retire it's older fleet of Mirage & F7 , however still we see a massive disadvantage in term of crafts available for Pilots to flyMany Analyst on PDF have rasied point that when we view Pakistan Airforce it always feels like, a missing Link Twin Engine plane which Occupies the Gap area between Thunder and 5 Generation craft such as Project AzmPerhaps a Stop GaporThe idea of course being the Twin Engine craft would give a Temporary releif to Airforce which has of course flown many Sorities in War Against TerrorThe odd 40 Twin Engine would bring benefits similar to the benefit the origional F16 brought in 1980'sWhile it is well understood the Project Azam will take the typicalfor a project