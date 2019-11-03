What's new

Evolution of the meaning of India throughout history. The Final Debate

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
3,224
-7
3,222
Country
India
Location
Germany
Let's see it in a way people would understand

Babylonian World Map ca. 600 BCE: (No Mention of Indus or hte big continents only focussing on the Fertile Crescent)





Map of Anaximander ca. 550 BC: (Shows Asia but not much else for our relevance)





Map of Hecataeus of Miletus ca. 500 BCE identifies Indus Valley as India





Eratosthenes ca. 200 BCE (Shows Entire subcontinent as India)






Posidonious ca.100 BCE (fails to show either Indus or Indus Valley or India or fails to name them properly)




Strabo roughly 1 AD: (Shows entire subcontinent as India)




Pomponius Mela ca.40 AD: (Debatable but I would say he shows entire subcontinent as India)








Ptolemy's world Map: (shows Two Indias..One between Indus River and Ganges and another East of Ganges)






Tabula Peutingeriana ca.300 AD : (basically a road network map of Roman Empire still tries to squeeze contemporary knowledge of the world...The Word India extends till south and the sea opening of Rive Ganges)









I rest my case.. Ertosthenes onwards, India has meant the whole of subcontinental landmass ....that's 2,200 years

More than the history of even Christianity


I have deliberately not included the higher resilution images as that may crash many computers..You are encouraged to find the higher resolutions on wikicommons, if in doubt

@Indus Pakistan
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Crusher
How Urdu language was imposed on the people of Punjab by the British colonialists
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
6K
Bouncer
B
Shahzaz ud din
A historiographical account of Mughal India
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
How Oppressed are Muslims in India?
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
3K
TMA
TMA
ito
How oppressed are Muslims in India?
Replies
1
Views
871
Taimur Khurram
Taimur Khurram
Gauss
A survey of Classical India
Replies
1
Views
699
Kashmiri Pandit
Kashmiri Pandit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom