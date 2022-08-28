What's new

Evolution of Pakistan-US Relations Ft. Dr Hussain Nadim

Evolution of Pakistan-US Relations Ft. Dr Hussain Nadim



In this episode of The Pakistan Pivot, Our Managing Editor Abdul Basit sits down with Dr. Hussain Nadim to discuss the evolving nature of Pakistan and US Relations. Dr. Hussain advocates for a change in how we are managing our foreign affairs, the world and even us, have to stop looking Pakistan through the security lens only. In detail, he explains what we steps we need to do internationally and domestically to not just improve our relations with US, but with the world. The solution lies through people to people contact.

00:00 – 01:04 Introduction
01:05 – 04:11 ‘Aid Politics and the War Narratives in US-Pakistan Relations’
04:12 – 06:55 The impact of Kerry-Lugar-Berman Act on Pakistan US Relations
06:55 – 09:00 US needs to look at the relations with Pakistan beyond the security lens
09:01 - 12:30 The Way Forward in Pakistan-US Relations
12:31 – 17:14 Effect on Pakistan-US Relations due to Imran Khan’s narrative of regime change
17:14 – 20:23 What are the implications of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity for Pakistan?
20:23 – 24:05 How Pakistan could have projected itself better to the world?
24:05 – 32:04 Impact of G5io on Policy making
32:07 – 36:46 The Structure of Political Parties in Pakistan
36:48 – 40:07 The Way Forward for Pakistan

Useless debate when wr knoe its the generals that control/want the talks with any country. Bloody civilians have no rights to go independent
 
Only USA can have a say, Pakistan has limited choices, our discussions are fruitless.
Look at Iran with all Oil and Gas wealth plus China / Russia backing.
 

