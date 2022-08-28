Evolution of Pakistan-US Relations Ft. Dr Hussain Nadim ​

In this episode of The Pakistan Pivot, Our Managing Editor Abdul Basit sits down with Dr. Hussain Nadim to discuss the evolving nature of Pakistan and US Relations. Dr. Hussain advocates for a change in how we are managing our foreign affairs, the world and even us, have to stop looking Pakistan through the security lens only. In detail, he explains what we steps we need to do internationally and domestically to not just improve our relations with US, but with the world. The solution lies through people to people contact.



00:00 – 01:04 Introduction

01:05 – 04:11 ‘Aid Politics and the War Narratives in US-Pakistan Relations’

04:12 – 06:55 The impact of Kerry-Lugar-Berman Act on Pakistan US Relations

06:55 – 09:00 US needs to look at the relations with Pakistan beyond the security lens

09:01 - 12:30 The Way Forward in Pakistan-US Relations

12:31 – 17:14 Effect on Pakistan-US Relations due to Imran Khan’s narrative of regime change

17:14 – 20:23 What are the implications of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity for Pakistan?

20:23 – 24:05 How Pakistan could have projected itself better to the world?

24:05 – 32:04 Impact of G5io on Policy making

32:07 – 36:46 The Structure of Political Parties in Pakistan

36:48 – 40:07 The Way Forward for Pakistan