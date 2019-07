Initial reaction: He is not even Indian. Yet another drama by Pakistan.Later in the same day: Okay maaybe he is Indian but he has no relation to Indian govt or military.Another hour later in the same day: Okay he was in the Navy. Retired now. He is our national hero and we will bring him back in no time!Over next few weeks: We will just threaten Pakistan with "consequences", they will get scared and hand him back! SUPER POWER 2020After one year: Hey ICJ, plz ask Pakistan to give yadav back. They are not listening to us.During the case: Okay, if you can't get him back can you at least cancel the verdict?Towards end of the case: We consider review and reconsideration to be inadequate. At the bare minimum we demand a full acquittal and fresh trail. Although returning him to India would still be nice.After the verdict: Well, I guess consular access and a review is not bad either...YAAAYY