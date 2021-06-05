Evidence of lab leak that may have caused coronavirus would have been destroyed by China, ex-MI6 chief says

A SINGLE MUST READ ARTICLE FOR ANY TRUTH SEEKER

RON UNZ, the American author and publisher, has updated his pieces on the novel coronavirus - MAY 2021.





American Pravda: "The Truth" and "The Whole Truth" About the Origins of Covid-19

As every fan of the old Perry Mason show remembers, courtroom witnesses swear “to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”



There’s a reason for that particular choice of words. A pattern of SELECTIVE OMISSIONS in an otherwise entirely truthful presentation CAN EASILY MISLEAD us as much as any outright lie. And under certain circumstances, such omissions may be made necessary by POWERFUL outside forces, so that even the most well-intentioned writer is faced with the DIFFICULT CHOICE of either excluding certain elements from his analysis OR having his important work denied a proper audience.



~ RON UNZ, American author & publisher, a theoretical physicist by training, with undergraduate & graduate degrees from Harvard Univ, Cambridge Univ, and Stanford Univ. He's born in California, 1961

(this guy is very smart, it's said he has an IQ of over 200, and in the past took part as a candidate for the Californian governorship)