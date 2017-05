Such is the terror of possible retribution by those in governance that even a man of AD Khawaja’s conscience and inherent integrity finds it impossible as IG Police Sindh to function unless he “unscrupulously” implements “Zardari’s law” in Sindh. Khawaja having neglected to adhere to some of the directives by members of the political party running the Sindh Government with a penchant for misusing the police rank and file for criminal purposes, they want to dispense with his services.Imposing of the will of a criminal minority on the majority of the population and depriving them of their basic rights by forcible use of the State apparatus is garbed as “democracy”The Sindh High Court (SHC) stayed Khawaja’s sacking by the Sindh Cabinet on Zardari’s diktat till now. After his infamous “Hoshiar” outburst, the PPP Co-Chairman returned from abroad only after Gen Raheel Sharif had safely retired. Zardari, like others in governance in Pakistan, is testing Gen Qamar Bajwa’s reaction to Army-bashing, does the COAS abiding faith in “preserving democracy” have fail-safe lines?The State apparatus for political and personal agendas is very much a part of governance in Pakistan, not unlike many countries of the world. Imposing of the will of a criminal minority on the majority of the population and depriving them of their basic rights by forcible use of the State apparatus is garbed as “democracy”. Who will uphold the law if those meant to uphold the “rule of law” become a law unto themselves?What mechanism does the Constitution have to counter this except by forming a JIT for PanamaGate even the Supreme Court (SC) has tacitly agreed that the appointees, political or bureaucrat, put as heads of institutions, are not likely to hold the rulers accountable. The “Dawn Leaks” saga has shown that for reasons unknown even the Army had to back down. This has not being taken well by Bajwa’s rank and file and there has to be a plausible explanation, this matter is far from over.Read more: Sindh High Court Reinstates A. D. Khawaja and Adds to the Humiliation of PPP Government JIT’s carry out criminal investigations, the video confessions must be aired (and transcripts published) to show how elected leaders and public officials’ criminally misuse the state apparatus. A proper judicial mechanism must ensure that pending effective laws of evidence and gathering thereof, JITs become a potent arm of the judiciary to serve justice. The Constitution cannot become a camouflage for criminal governance violating the citizen stakeholder’s various inherent freedoms.“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.”Inherent corruption morphing into organized crime has seized the very core of running of civil governance. As law enforcement agencies (LEA) become suspect in public perception, over time justice is taken it to be directly proportional to the money and influence deployed. A friend of mine sent me a Frederic Bastiat quote, “when plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it”.According to Wikipedia, “When one obeys the spirit of the law but not the letter, one is doing what the authors of the law intended, though not necessarily adhering to the literal wording.” Adhering to “the wording of the law” rather than “the spirit of the law” more often than frequently allows criminals and terrorists to get away with murder on a technicality.Given our weak “Law of Evidence”, suspects escape accountability despite the common public knowledge about their criminal doings. Beholden to those in power for their appointment, political appointees will seldom abide by the moral obligations what to talk about their duties and responsibilities to the State and to its citizens. The motivated debate on the electronic media deliberately (mis) interpreting the wording of the law (and the facts) at will has made the situation even murkier.Read more: Pakistan: Nexus between Corruption, Terrorism, and Democracy The irony is that those celebrating their dismissal are the beneficiaries of “plea bargain”, these include owners of media houses. In a feudal society merit is often a disqualification.