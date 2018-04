This is true for both Cyprus and Greece. China is becoming a very strong strategic partner for both countries, that are in desperate need of direct foreign investments to fuel their exit from the prolonged financial crisis that almost completely broke them in the last decade.



China is fast to seize the opportunity and gain a critical foothold in the Mediterranean as well as a (non sanction-able) concrete entrance to the EU market. I can't blame them really, especially since the gain - for now - is mutual.

