India is one of the outliers, with GDP growth slowing and unemployment rising.

India is in the slumping minority , with GDP growth now expected to decelerate this year.

In the global jobs picture, India stands out as even more of a sore thumb

The second was the Goods and Services Tax, which was supposed to bring India in line with global standards but instead added typically Indian layers of complexity . These policies disrupted local businesses, including exporters. Imports have surged to meet consumer demand, widening the trade deficit and cutting into GDP growth.