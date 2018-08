The horrors of Eid: “Why do we kill the animals on Eid?” – “So we can enjoy the barbeque!”



This should come as no surprise that the Desi-liberals have serious issues with the Islamic way of living in Pakistan. They obtusely oppose anything which doesn't fall in line with their Western practised ethos. Trying to stir a Qurbani controversy, Tribune blogs deliberatly used a blinkered headline as a crux of Tribune's take on the practise of Sunnat-e-Ibrahami in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, because the content of the article goes in a different direction and laments the psycholigical impact of exposing children to the sacrifice.Pakistani's need to realise that with all the Islamophobic propoganda concentrated in Western media, it has infested our own grounds and it's about time that we took charge of the situation at home.The headline: @PaklovesTurkiye and all others.