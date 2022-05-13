What's new

Everyone knows 'neutrals' were not actually neutral during 'regime change conspiracy': Mazari

56B8E5FB-462F-469E-957C-AED57084BBAE.png


PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Friday said that "now everyone knows the neutrals were not actually neutral," and went on to question whether they were "part of the conspiracy to derail Pakistan on the economic and democratic front".

The word neutral is a reference to the military, which has consistently claimed it is neutral as the country goes through political upheaval since the filing of the no-confidence motion against former premier Imran Khan on March 8.

In a press conference in Islamabad today, Mazari minced no words in her criticism of America and "those who supported it" to allegedly topple the PTI government.

Read: https://www.dawn.com/news/1689481/e...eutral-during-regime-change-conspiracy-mazari

PTI is now directly attacking the neutrals. Is it a good thing or bad?

Some one has to.
Jab tak discuss nhi karoge Pakistan ko kese theek karoge.
Every corrupt and slave of Americans or Brits or money or power or fake ego has to be brought to justice and hung on highway to fix the country.

What can be worse?
Showing a dream to the people. Making them know their country is finally on a path to fixing and they can walk tall, and then stealing it from them and bringing back the thugs and criminals and expecting the people to accept it as if the people are meant to be monkeys and stupid.
 
Remember what happened to that poor lady on Motorway who came back to her country to find Naya Pakistan?

That episode has now been repeated with every single wake and thinking Pakistani.
They all have been raped by people they always trusted and supported, even when their lives had become hell and everything was going bad for them. Even when they brought people like Zordari and Nawaz to power and allowed them to ruin the country. The people still trusted them and stood with them, but they raped all of these people and their trust in broad daylight.
It will take centuries for people to trust them ever again.
Imagine the distance they have created between themselves and the public just through their actions of disloyalty to the country and its masses.


And yes, anyone who allows corrupt mafia to rule over this country and rape it is "DISLOYAL" to my country.
 
Imran talking to the journalist said he was surprised to know that the establishment did not care for corruption, I presume the more corrupt leaders are in politics bureaucracy judiciary the easier they are to coerce. Why else would you be ok with corruption. Secondly it shows they don't care for common folk that are effected by it. Never settle for breadcrumbs that is what Imran is inculcating in public and that is why they do not accept "chori karta hai to lagata bi toh hai" leadership.
 
.,.,.,
Judiciary exposed.
Media exposed.
Mehekma-e- zaraath exposed.
Political mafias exposed.
Deen farosh mullas exposed.
Wathan farosh nationalists exposed.
Bayrooni players exposed.
Androoni for sale puppets exposed.
.....
 
PTI needs to focus on its agenda and its election
It needs to find its members and study correctly which candidates suits better make sure that it has unity and consensus on those candidates
It needs to then focus on interior sindh, hyderabad and should work with GDA so it can topple the sindh govt(impossible task but never the less its needs to try)
I
 
Well the neutrals thought they were clever, they should have let ex government complete thier term, instead the neutrals secretly overthrew elected government and brought in the worst crooks which has proven to be a disaster.

The neutrals can kill as many people as they want for being exposed, everyone knows who the neutrals are, Godfather and PDM have blatantly abused the judiciary and the Military but nothing has happened to them.

In future if there is any progress or stability, I am firm belief that so called neutrals need to be disbanded for good.
 
Army never was neutral, maybe little involved in Politics under certain COAS but we have COAS like Bajwa/Kiyani who ruined the democratic process, GHQ has always played its dirty game behind the curtains and this time Bajwa just lead this whole thing for some promises from US for maybe Green cards for his family ? a Job in Middle East or cash accounts in Washington.
 
PTI slowly upping the ante and thats a good strategy. From day one, we knew who was the main facilitator of the regime change operation. It was General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
 
Barely six months ago I would have dismmised all this as rubbish. But even I now accept the army is part of the problem. I don't mean rank and file. But the senior staff officers are resposible for this with Bajwa at number one position.

First time it hot me that Bajwa was involved in this fiasco was when at that security convention in Islamabad he openly was critical of Russia and made pro Ukraine comments? Wtf?

So we had the COAS openly going against the stated policy of this boss the PM and his FM. The official Pak policy was one of staying neutral and open to both sides of the conflict yet here was Bajwa openly tieing his mast with USA.
 

