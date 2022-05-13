Everyone knows 'neutrals' were not actually neutral during 'regime change conspiracy': Mazari

War Thunder said: Some one has to.

Jab tak discuss nhi karoge Pakistan ko kese theek karoge.

Every corrupt and slave of Americans or Brits or money or power or fake ego has to be brought to justice and hung on highway to fix the country.



What can be worse?

Showing a dream to the people. Making them know their country is finally on a path to fixing and they can walk tall, and then stealing it from them and bringing back the thugs and criminals and expecting the people to accept it as if the people are meant to be monkeys and stupid. Click to expand...

Remember what happened to that poor lady on Motorway who came back to her country to find Naya Pakistan?That episode has now been repeated with every single wake and thinking Pakistani.They all have been raped by people they always trusted and supported, even when their lives had become hell and everything was going bad for them. Even when they brought people like Zordari and Nawaz to power and allowed them to ruin the country. The people still trusted them and stood with them, but they raped all of these people and their trust in broad daylight.It will take centuries for people to trust them ever again.Imagine the distance they have created between themselves and the public just through their actions of disloyalty to the country and its masses.And yes, anyone who allows corrupt mafia to rule over this country and rape it is "DISLOYAL" to my country.