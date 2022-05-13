Everyone knows 'neutrals' were not actually neutral during 'regime change conspiracy': Mazari

PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari on Friday said that "now everyone knows the neutrals were not actually neutral," and went on to question whether they were "part of the conspiracy to derail Pakistan on the economic and democratic front".
The word neutral is a reference to the military, which has consistently claimed it is neutral as the country goes through political upheaval since the filing of the no-confidence motion against former premier Imran Khan on March 8.
In a press conference in Islamabad today, Mazari minced no words in her criticism of America and "those who supported it" to allegedly topple the PTI government.
Read: https://www.dawn.com/news/1689481/e...eutral-during-regime-change-conspiracy-mazari
PTI is now directly attacking the neutrals. Is it a good thing or bad?
