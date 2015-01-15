What's new

Every second person getting tested in Kolkata is positive

PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
17,492
55
33,009
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Ohh man, this is a disaster of biblical proportions.

So sad for the common folks losing their lives like this.

Indian public needs introspection.. why they voted for someone who couldn't even control himself from self glorification in huge rallies.. and then kumbh..

It could have been avoided.

A colleague of mine.. an Indian... he was so sad today.. his whole family is positive in Delhi.. and parents condition is not good.. and there was no hospital accepting until noon today..
 
Capt. Karnage

Capt. Karnage

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2020
1,142
-50
994
Country
India
Location
India
Also elections are almost over there, now the time is ripe for feku and co to run their covid scam.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,515
-17
22,255
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
PakSword said:
Ohh man, this is a disaster of biblical proportions.

So sad for the common folks losing their lives like this.

Indian public needs introspection.. why they voted for someone who couldn't even control himself from self glorification in huge rallies.. and then kumbh..

It could have been avoided.

A colleague of mine.. an Indian... he was so sad today.. his whole family is positive in Delhi.. and parents condition is not good.. and there was no hospital accepting until noon today..
Click to expand...
A very valid comment. After this debacle Indians should show courage and punish Modi during elections. Modi has shown his true colors. He only cares about power.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,506
2
115,256
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
check the god damn machine may be its working like indian electronic voting machine
Dalit said:
A very valid comment. After this debacle Indians should show courage and punish Modi during elections. Modi has shown his true colors. He only cares about power.
Click to expand...
he is not only power hungry but the issue is he is incapable to handle this mess . he is mum and have no clue what to do . a leader which is hiding in his palace feeding peacock
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
17,492
55
33,009
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Dalit said:
A very valid comment. After this debacle Indians should show courage and punish Modi during elections. Modi has shown his true colors. He only cares about power.
Click to expand...
Well I knew Modi will prove to be a disaster for India.. but I didn't think he would actually play with the lives of ordinary people.

A good reason to understand why a highly qualified person needs to be an incharge of the affairs.. not a religious fanatic.. even if a highly qualified team is working under him..
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2015
2,180
-11
4,610
Country
China
Location
China
Capt. Karnage said:
Also elections are almost over there, now the time is ripe for feku and co to run their covid scam.
Click to expand...
yes, everything looking bad for modi is scam by oppositions to smear him
everything modi does is sacred and for the good of mother India
modi is God

- RSS IT cell
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 5, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Blue_Eyes
At 3 am women officers practice the goal is republic-day
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Abingdonboy
Abingdonboy
I
Who will bag the Rs 50,000-crore order for six submarines? It's a four-horse race
Replies
2
Views
995
kaykay
kaykay
anant_s
Who will bag the Rs 50,000-crore order for six submarines? It's a four-horse race
Replies
0
Views
1K
anant_s
anant_s
SRP
Yasin Bhatkal's war against India Read more at: http://indiatoday.intoday
Replies
7
Views
2K
Mritunjaya
M
Xestan
Hindu Terrorists Linked with Indian Army
2
Replies
17
Views
3K
EjazR
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom