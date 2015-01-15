Every second person getting tested in Kolkata is positive

holy cow, modi/shah duo successfully spread COVID to every corner of India
I think RT PCR is more accurate than DPI..
A very valid comment. After this debacle Indians should show courage and punish Modi during elections. Modi has shown his true colors. He only cares about power.Ohh man, this is a disaster of biblical proportions.
So sad for the common folks losing their lives like this.
Indian public needs introspection.. why they voted for someone who couldn't even control himself from self glorification in huge rallies.. and then kumbh..
It could have been avoided.
A colleague of mine.. an Indian... he was so sad today.. his whole family is positive in Delhi.. and parents condition is not good.. and there was no hospital accepting until noon today..
he is not only power hungry but the issue is he is incapable to handle this mess . he is mum and have no clue what to do . a leader which is hiding in his palace feeding peacock
Well I knew Modi will prove to be a disaster for India.. but I didn't think he would actually play with the lives of ordinary people.
yes, everything looking bad for modi is scam by oppositions to smear him
Rt pcr is a scam. You run many cycles of vgene amplification and voila... the sample will test positive.
What you have written is BS..Rt pcr is a scam. You run many cycles of vgene amplification and voila... the sample will test positive.