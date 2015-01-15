Every second person getting tested in Kolkata is positive

Ohh man, this is a disaster of biblical proportions.



So sad for the common folks losing their lives like this.



Indian public needs introspection.. why they voted for someone who couldn't even control himself from self glorification in huge rallies.. and then kumbh..



It could have been avoided.



A colleague of mine.. an Indian... he was so sad today.. his whole family is positive in Delhi.. and parents condition is not good.. and there was no hospital accepting until noon today..