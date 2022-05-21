What's new

'Every Indian's Chest Would Swell With Pride': Rajnath Singh On India-China LAC Face-off

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,889
-5
89,843
Country
China
Location
China

'Every Indian's Chest Would Swell With Pride': Rajnath Singh On India-China LAC Face-off​

Last Updated: 21st May, 2022 09:50 IST

8agny7ukfoyrhwrl_1653105433.jpeg


Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that 'every Indian's chest would swell with pride' if the government were to give complete information on the 2020 face-off between India and China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

“I won't say much about the Indo-China face-off, but our army showed great courage and worked charismatically. If the complete information could be given to you, every Indian's chest would swell with pride,” he said on Friday
Click to expand...
Earlier last month, the Defence Minister sent a clear message to China, stating that if harmed, India will not spare anyone. He also asserted that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country.

“I cannot say openly what they (Indian soldiers) did and what decisions we (the government) took. But I can definitely say that a message has gone (to China) that India will not spare anyone if India is harmed. (Bharat ko agar koi chherega to Bharat chhorega nahi,” he had said.
Click to expand...

India-China border standoff

The Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. The face-off escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 that year when Chinese forces attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh after tensions along the LAC. As many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops were killed in the clashes.

India and China have held 15 rounds of military talks so far to resolve the eastern Ladakh standoff. As a result of the talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

It was also agreed upon by the sides that the next round of Commander-level talks will also take place soon. However, no date has been confirmed yet.

www.republicworld.com

'Every Indian's chest would swell with pride': Rajnath Singh on India-China LAC face-off

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said 'every Indian's chest would swell with pride' if the govt were to give complete information on the 2020 LAC face-off
www.republicworld.com www.republicworld.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

GamoAccu
India to provide best weapons to soldiers along LAC, says Rajnath Singh
Replies
5
Views
365
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Warlike situation prevails near LAC: Ladakh councillor
Replies
3
Views
615
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over the Chinese Invasion at Ladakh, Uttarakhand
Replies
13
Views
521
Turingsage
Turingsage
beijingwalker
India no longer weak, will give befitting reply to anyone threatening its territorial integrity: Rajnath
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
3K
Beast
B
Windjammer
China Builds Bridge Across Ladakh's Pangong Lake That Was Key Flashpoint
Replies
5
Views
587
Han-Tang
Han-Tang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom