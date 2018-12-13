Every house should have solar and wind power for national security.

undertakerwwefan said:



Think about it. In conventional war the power plants are the first targets of air launched cruise missiles. Knock out the power plants (coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric) the whole country goes lights out. So every house should have private solar panels on the roof and if possible also a wind mill. That way, ALCM cannot light out a whole country by knocking out the power plants.

There’s a whole bunch of strategies. For instance in WW2 cities were targeted because most key industries were centered in major cities. This forced countries to move them to more obscure locations. After the war the majority of city dwellers in places heavily targeted were homeless and hungry because they lost everything.So some big things learned were not to concentrate people and industries in central locations. The US then moved from urbanization to suburbanization to spread things out. We only have 10 cities with more than 1Million in population. Of those 10 only 4 have more than 2 million. Of those 4 only one is over 5 million (New York City 8M).Solar panels on everybody’s homes is an inevitable outcome.