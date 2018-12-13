What's new

Every house should have solar and wind power for national security.

Austin Powers

Austin Powers

zectech

zectech

trump war on the little guy started with their war on cheap solar power.
 
Ultima Thule

Ultima Thule

undertakerwwefan said:
Think about it. In conventional war the power plants are the first targets of air launched cruise missiles. Knock out the power plants (coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric) the whole country goes lights out. So every house should have private solar panels on the roof and if possible also a wind mill. That way, ALCM cannot light out a whole country by knocking out the power plants.

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/kh-101-stealthy-alcm-steathier-than-any-fighter-jet-obviously.591318/
Another stupid thread, all countries have layered defense systems covering all spectrum of missile defense, From ICBM to Cruise missiles/PGM (precision guided munitions) @undertakerwwefan
 
Austin Powers

Austin Powers

pakistanipower said:
Another stupid thread, all countries have layered defense systems covering all spectrum of missile defense, From ICBM to Cruise missiles/PGM (precision guided munitions) @undertakerwwefan
No shield can stop every arrow. The best defense is offense. Thousands of ALCM raining down on a few hundred power plants. Many would be knocked out and cause huge blackouts.
 
Ultima Thule

Ultima Thule

undertakerwwefan said:
No shield can stop every arrow. The best defense is offense. Thousands of ALCM raining down on a few hundred power plants. Many would be knocked out and cause huge blackouts.
so why every superpower developing long range/ Medium range/Short range SAMs/ ABM systems including Russia and China, if your theory is correct @undertakerwwefan
 
Austin Powers

Austin Powers

pakistanipower said:
so why every superpower developing long range/ Medium range/Short range SAMs/ ABM systems including Russia and China, if your theory is correct @undertakerwwefan
They can stop some to most ALCM but not all. If 1000 ALCM, they can stop 300 to 900. SAA was not able to shoot down all the cruise missiles shot at Syria a few months ago.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

undertakerwwefan said:
Think about it. In conventional war the power plants are the first targets of air launched cruise missiles. Knock out the power plants (coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric) the whole country goes lights out. So every house should have private solar panels on the roof and if possible also a wind mill. That way, ALCM cannot light out a whole country by knocking out the power plants.

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/kh-101-stealthy-alcm-steathier-than-any-fighter-jet-obviously.591318/
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

undertakerwwefan said:
Think about it. In conventional war the power plants are the first targets of air launched cruise missiles. Knock out the power plants (coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric) the whole country goes lights out. So every house should have private solar panels on the roof and if possible also a wind mill. That way, ALCM cannot light out a whole country by knocking out the power plants.

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/kh-101-stealthy-alcm-steathier-than-any-fighter-jet-obviously.591318/
There’s a whole bunch of strategies. For instance in WW2 cities were targeted because most key industries were centered in major cities. This forced countries to move them to more obscure locations. After the war the majority of city dwellers in places heavily targeted were homeless and hungry because they lost everything.

So some big things learned were not to concentrate people and industries in central locations. The US then moved from urbanization to suburbanization to spread things out. We only have 10 cities with more than 1Million in population. Of those 10 only 4 have more than 2 million. Of those 4 only one is over 5 million (New York City 8M).

Solar panels on everybody’s homes is an inevitable outcome.
 
