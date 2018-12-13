Every house should have solar and wind power for national security.

Austin Powers
Think about it. In conventional war the power plants are the first targets of air launched cruise missiles. Knock out the power plants (coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric) the whole country goes lights out. So every house should have private solar panels on the roof and if possible also a wind mill. That way, ALCM cannot light out a whole country by knocking out the power plants.
