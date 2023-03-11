Every 15 Minutes, A Child Is Sexually Abused In India

Growing numbers​

In most of the cases, it turns out that the little girls are sexually abused and molested by someone they know or someone who is an acquaintance of their family.​

The sheer horror of the Kathua rape case is enough to bring out rage in anyone. While we all wait for the justice for an eight-year-old girl brutally raped for days and then murdered, there are perhaps so many more children waiting to get justice.According to a report by child rights NGO CRY, sexual offence is committed against a child in India every 15 minutes and there has been an increase of more than 500 per cent over the past 10 years in crime against minors. "While Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 15 per cent of recorded crimes against children, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh closely follow with 14 per cent and 13 per cent respectively," the report said.reutersIn the last one month itself, barring the Kathua case, there have been half a dozen cases of minor girls being raped and killed. The Kathua rape victim who was raped for several days, keeping her locked in a temple and then strangled to death. Another similar incident was reported in Surat where an 11-year-old girl was raped and her body was found with 86 injury marks.A 10-year-old was raped and killed during a wedding function in a village of Chhattisgarh. Police said the 25-year-old accused, who has been arrested, admitted to have raped and killed the child by smashing her head with a stone.A father allegedly ‘gifted’ his 35-year-old daughter to his friends and later joined them to gang-rape her in Sitapur district, about 70km away from Lucknow.In Nagaon district in Assam, an 11-year-old girl was raped and then burnt alive, an entire village came together to help the police catch the accused.The worst statesEarlier in April, a 19-year-old man allegedly killed his 5-year-old cousin in Jharkhand. Reason? She resisted a rape attempt by him. The man was arrested by the police had allegedly taken the girl to an abandoned building where he attempted to rape her.According to reports, more than 50 per cent of crimes against children have been recorded in just five states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal, reported PTI. "There has been a significant increase in crimes against minors of more than 500 per cent over the past 10 years with 1,06,958 cases being reported in 2016 over a figure of 18,967 in 2006," the Child Rights and You (CRY) analysis also said.reutersAs per a 2016 analysis of crimes under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sexual offences accounted for one-third of all crimes against children in India."It is alarming to note that a sexual offence is committed against a child in India every 15 minutes," the report added. The analysis comes at a time when there is outrage in the country over recent rape cases involving minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.