Every 15 Minutes, A Child Is Sexually Abused In India

The sheer horror of the Kathua rape case is enough to bring out rage in anyone. While we all wait for the justice for an eight-year-old girl brutally raped for days and then murdered, there are perhaps so many more children waiting to get justice.

According to a report by child rights NGO CRY, sexual offence is committed against a child in India every 15 minutes and there has been an increase of more than 500 per cent over the past 10 years in crime against minors. "While Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 15 per cent of recorded crimes against children, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh closely follow with 14 per cent and 13 per cent respectively," the report said.

Growing numbers​

In the last one month itself, barring the Kathua case, there have been half a dozen cases of minor girls being raped and killed. The Kathua rape victim who was raped for several days, keeping her locked in a temple and then strangled to death. Another similar incident was reported in Surat where an 11-year-old girl was raped and her body was found with 86 injury marks.

A 10-year-old was raped and killed during a wedding function in a village of Chhattisgarh. Police said the 25-year-old accused, who has been arrested, admitted to have raped and killed the child by smashing her head with a stone.

A father allegedly ‘gifted’ his 35-year-old daughter to his friends and later joined them to gang-rape her in Sitapur district, about 70km away from Lucknow.

In Nagaon district in Assam, an 11-year-old girl was raped and then burnt alive, an entire village came together to help the police catch the accused.The worst states

Earlier in April, a 19-year-old man allegedly killed his 5-year-old cousin in Jharkhand. Reason? She resisted a rape attempt by him. The man was arrested by the police had allegedly taken the girl to an abandoned building where he attempted to rape her.

The list can go on...

In most of the cases, it turns out that the little girls are sexually abused and molested by someone they know or someone who is an acquaintance of their family.​

According to reports, more than 50 per cent of crimes against children have been recorded in just five states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal, reported PTI. "There has been a significant increase in crimes against minors of more than 500 per cent over the past 10 years with 1,06,958 cases being reported in 2016 over a figure of 18,967 in 2006," the Child Rights and You (CRY) analysis also said.

As per a 2016 analysis of crimes under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sexual offences accounted for one-third of all crimes against children in India.

"It is alarming to note that a sexual offence is committed against a child in India every 15 minutes," the report added. The analysis comes at a time when there is outrage in the country over recent rape cases involving minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.
 
During Holi, this increases significantly to every millisecond.

Ban Holi to protect Hindu women from Holi Jihad.
 
As per a 2016 analysis of crimes under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sexual offences accounted for one-third of all crimes against children in India.
This POCSO law was written by some misogynist Bhakt dog lovers who include "rape against children" as being even if the girl who is under the stupid "adult age" of 18 has sex voluntarily and enjoys it and this in the true sense of the word Rape is not rape. The POCSO law has been used to arrest Muslim males who married 15-year-old Muslim girls even as such marriage was / is recognized by some Indian states. The POCSO law jails males who have consensual relations with under-18 girls and the girls are either sent to their parents to become under violent home-arrest or get sent by police to "remand homes" where they are terrorized and shamed or they simply get honor-killed.

On the other hand the torture, rape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa in Jammu is quite halaal. I am sure those who terrorize men and under-18 women in the name of POCSO law would have also participated in these rallies in Jammu city carried out in support of the Bhakts who kept Asifa drugged for days ( in a Hindu temple ), raped her, then smashed her head with a stone and parallely strangulated her :
thumb.png

india-rape-mmurder-hinu-rally.jpg

BJP_ministers.png

nationalherald%2F2018-04%2F0b8f677b-b7ce-414e-85f2-9c934de62c51%2F95d3a915_9ab1_409a_84ef_153953e1a66f.jpg


The last picture is from this article. And Bhakts won't mind the Indian national flag waved by supporters of torturers-rapists-murderers but will certainly outrage to their fullest when a Muslim actress, Nora Fatehi, waves the same flag upside down with the green on top. They outrage because green they associate with Islam and Islam they hate and never want to see on top, even mistakenly :lol: :

POCSO Law be damned ! Bhakts be damned !
 
Last edited:
reuters

reuters

This is a common big issue facing by the both the countries

This is a common big issue facing by the both the countries

tribune.com.pk

‘12 children sexually abused per day in first half of 2022’ | The Express Tribune

‘Sahil’s Six Months Cruel Numbers Report’ shows 2,211 cases of child abuse reported from across the country
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Yes, thank you for proving my point and the fact that despite Indians gloating on this forum daily that they are in a race with China, Korea, Japan etc. But in reality Pakistan is the benchmark for every Bakhtora crawling here.
 

