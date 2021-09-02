Evergrande’s Total Liabilities Swell to Over $300 Billion

cloud4000 said: Perhaps China will see its own version of a real estate-induced financial meltdown the US had in 2008. If it does happen, it would cause a global recession. Click to expand...

Evergrande's problem was deliberately inspired by the Chinese government. The Chinese government is also deliberately cracking down on the shares of technology companies. Now the Chinese government is very unfriendly to real estate companies and some Internet companies.There are naturally reasons for this, and if the Chinese government dares to do so, it must be convinced that it will not affect economic development.The Chinese government does not even need to rescue Evergrande. Evergrande's biggest problem is that the Chinese government prohibits Evergrande from returning to the stock market, which is the biggest reason for the rupture of Evergrande's capital chain.Evergrande's net assets are not negative. In 2020, their asset liability ratio is 83.55%, which is still a long way from being insolvent. Evergrande's biggest problem is that the capital chain is broken. The government does not allow them to be listed, banks require them to repay their debts., and peers just want to buy their assets at a low price.