Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 25,230
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
Evergrande’s Total Liabilities Swell to Over $300 Billion
On the face of it, China Evergrande Group made progress cutting its debt load in the first half of the year. On closer examination, paying its dues got even harder.
www.bloomberg.com
- Chinese developer is at ‘a critical point,’ analyst Zhou says
- Bonds tumble after property giant warns of default risk
On the face of it, China Evergrande Group made progress cutting its debt load in the first half of the year. On closer examination, paying its dues got even harder.
The developer’s borrowings, or interest-bearing debt, fell to a five-year low as of June 30, results showed late Tuesday. But its overall liabilities rose to a near-record 1.97 trillion yuan ($305 billion), thanks mainly to swelling bills to suppliers. Cash and cash equivalents plunged to a six-year low.
The upshot: Evergrande will need to accelerate asset sales and continue to aggressively discount apartment prices to generate enough cash to meet its obligations. Bonds tumbled after the world’s most indebted developer said it risks defaulting on borrowings if its all-out effort falls short.
“Now it’s at a critical point,” said Chuanyi Zhou, a credit analyst at Lucror Analytics. “If asset sales and introduction of new investors don’t progress well and meet the government’s expectation, a default is likely to happen, possibly followed by an out-of-court arrangement with creditors.”
Hidden Debt
Evergrande's liabilities remain near record high while borrowings drop
Evergrande said it’s exploring the sale of interests in its listed electric vehicle and property services units, as well as other assets, and seeking to bring in new investors and renew borrowings. Sharp discounts to swiftly offload apartments cut into margins in the first half, helping push net income down 29% to 10.5 billion yuan, in line with an earlier profit warning.
“The group has risks of defaults on borrowings and cases of litigation outside of its normal course of business,” the Shenzhen-based company said in the statement. “Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the group.”
Coming Due
Evergrande needs to repay some $7.4 billion of maturing bonds next year
Evergrande’s 8.25% dollar bond due in March fell 7.2 cents on the dollar to 37.6 cents on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, on pace for a fresh record low. Its 8.75% note due 2025 -- once one of the most widely traded Chinese dollar notes -- slid 4.8 cents to 29.8 cents. The company’s shares dropped 3% in Hong Kong, taking this year’s decline to 72%.
“A fire sale of more assets could be needed to ease Evergrande’s liquidity woes, yet this would worsen its earnings and margin outlook, already the most dour among peers,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Patrick Wong and Lisa Zhou.
Fire Sale
Money made from asset disposals Evergrande made recently
With banks, suppliers and homebuyers exposed to the real estate giant, any collapse could roil China’s economy, raising questions over whether it might receive state support. Regulators urged Evergrande to resolve its debt woes in a rare public rebuke earlier this month.
Among Evergrande’s top lenders are China Minsheng Banking Corp., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.
Still, some see little risk that the problems at Evergrande will spread to hurt the bonds of other Chinese developers.
“Unfortunately it looks like it’s going to be a train wreck” for Evergrande, Teresa Kong, a portfolio manager at Matthews International Capital Management LLC in San Francisco, said on Bloomberg Television. “This is very much due to idiosyncratic risk as opposed to systematic risk that might be contagious.”
China's second-largest property developer by sales, making it the 122nd largest group in the world by revenue, according to the 2021 Fortune Global 500 List
Last edited: