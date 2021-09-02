What's new

Evergrande’s Total Liabilities Swell to Over $300 Billion

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 9.31.36 PM.jpg


www.bloomberg.com

Evergrande’s Total Liabilities Swell to Over $300 Billion

On the face of it, China Evergrande Group made progress cutting its debt load in the first half of the year. On closer examination, paying its dues got even harder.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

  • Chinese developer is at ‘a critical point,’ analyst Zhou says
  • Bonds tumble after property giant warns of default risk

On the face of it, China Evergrande Group made progress cutting its debt load in the first half of the year. On closer examination, paying its dues got even harder.

The developer’s borrowings, or interest-bearing debt, fell to a five-year low as of June 30, results showed late Tuesday. But its overall liabilities rose to a near-record 1.97 trillion yuan ($305 billion), thanks mainly to swelling bills to suppliers. Cash and cash equivalents plunged to a six-year low.

The upshot: Evergrande will need to accelerate asset sales and continue to aggressively discount apartment prices to generate enough cash to meet its obligations. Bonds tumbled after the world’s most indebted developer said it risks defaulting on borrowings if its all-out effort falls short.

“Now it’s at a critical point,” said Chuanyi Zhou, a credit analyst at Lucror Analytics. “If asset sales and introduction of new investors don’t progress well and meet the government’s expectation, a default is likely to happen, possibly followed by an out-of-court arrangement with creditors.”


Hidden Debt
Evergrande's liabilities remain near record high while borrowings drop

Evergrande said it’s exploring the sale of interests in its listed electric vehicle and property services units, as well as other assets, and seeking to bring in new investors and renew borrowings. Sharp discounts to swiftly offload apartments cut into margins in the first half, helping push net income down 29% to 10.5 billion yuan, in line with an earlier profit warning.


“The group has risks of defaults on borrowings and cases of litigation outside of its normal course of business,” the Shenzhen-based company said in the statement. “Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the group.”


Coming Due
Evergrande needs to repay some $7.4 billion of maturing bonds next year


Evergrande’s 8.25% dollar bond due in March fell 7.2 cents on the dollar to 37.6 cents on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, on pace for a fresh record low. Its 8.75% note due 2025 -- once one of the most widely traded Chinese dollar notes -- slid 4.8 cents to 29.8 cents. The company’s shares dropped 3% in Hong Kong, taking this year’s decline to 72%.

“A fire sale of more assets could be needed to ease Evergrande’s liquidity woes, yet this would worsen its earnings and margin outlook, already the most dour among peers,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Patrick Wong and Lisa Zhou.


Fire Sale
Money made from asset disposals Evergrande made recently

With banks, suppliers and homebuyers exposed to the real estate giant, any collapse could roil China’s economy, raising questions over whether it might receive state support. Regulators urged Evergrande to resolve its debt woes in a rare public rebuke earlier this month.

Among Evergrande’s top lenders are China Minsheng Banking Corp., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.


Still, some see little risk that the problems at Evergrande will spread to hurt the bonds of other Chinese developers.

“Unfortunately it looks like it’s going to be a train wreck” for Evergrande, Teresa Kong, a portfolio manager at Matthews International Capital Management LLC in San Francisco, said on Bloomberg Television. “This is very much due to idiosyncratic risk as opposed to systematic risk that might be contagious.”




en.wikipedia.org

Evergrande Group - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
The Evergrande Group or the Evergrande Real Estate Group (previously Hengda Group) is China's second-largest property developer by sales, making it the 122nd largest group in the world by revenue, according to the 2021 Fortune Global 500 List
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

I don't know where your figure comes from, but the financial statements of Evergrande group show that the debt in March 2021 is 674 billion CNY ($105.3 billion) and that in March 2020 is 874.3 billion CNY ($136.6 billion). It took them a year to reduce the debt by 2003 billion CNY ($31.3 billion). Evergrande group has many assets, now they are selling shares to reduce debt. Evergrande has announced that it will reduce the debt to 350 billion CNY ($54.6 billion) by June 30, 2023, meeting the standards required by the government.

https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1695799254048839454&wfr=spider&for=pc
 
dbc

dbc

MH.Yang said:
I don't know where your figure comes from, but the financial statements of Evergrande group show that the debt in March 2021 is 674 billion CNY ($105.3 billion) and that in March 2020 is 874.3 billion CNY ($136.6 billion). It took them a year to reduce the debt by 2003 billion CNY ($31.3 billion). Evergrande group has many assets, now they are selling shares to reduce debt. Evergrande has announced that it will reduce the debt to 350 billion CNY ($54.6 billion) by June 30, 2023, meeting the standards required by the government.

https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1695799254048839454&wfr=spider&for=pc
debt is a subset of liabilities. Liabilities are obligations that go beyond debt and include payables, wages, dividends and taxes these are examples of liability not related to debt. Liability as stated by bloomberg is 300 b$ but debt is lower.
 
casual

casual

this company needs to die. all it does is increase property prices.
 
casual

casual

dbc said:
Its too big to die. It will take others down with it.
It still has a lot of assets to liquidate. Especially land that it promised to develop but never did. Now those land can actually get developed.
 
dbc

dbc

casual said:
It still has a lot of assets to liquidate. Especially land that it promised to develop but never did. Now those land can actually get developed.
I don't think you've read the report posted by OP. Evergrande cannot survive without a government bail out.

www.wsj.com

Evergrande’s Grand Finale Won’t Be Pretty for Investors

Even with recent asset sales, Evergrande’s financial hole remains very deep. Beijing has good reasons to ensure that apartment buyers don’t get stiffed. Investors might be less lucky.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
 
casual

casual

dbc said:
I don't think you've read the report posted by OP. Evergrande cannot survive without a government bail out.

www.wsj.com

Evergrande’s Grand Finale Won’t Be Pretty for Investors

Even with recent asset sales, Evergrande’s financial hole remains very deep. Beijing has good reasons to ensure that apartment buyers don’t get stiffed. Investors might be less lucky.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
Did you understand what I said in the post you quoted? I said evergrande will get liquidated. Never said it will survive.
 
dbc

dbc

casual said:
Did you understand what I said in the post you quoted? I said evergrande will get liquidated. Never said it will survive.
Liquidation isn't going to work without taking many banks down because liabilities is much...much...much larger than the assets held by Evergrande. Which is why I said read the report before making a comment. The only hope for Evergrande and its creditors is state bailout.
fallstuff said:
The concept of "too big to fail", this thing sure goes around the world !
yes its worse for the Chinese because speculation has caused real estate prices to super inflate artificially. Evergrande is a lost cause but I think CPC will rescue private citizen home owners.
 
cloud4000

cloud4000

Perhaps China will see its own version of a real estate-induced financial meltdown the US had in 2008. If it does happen, it would cause a global recession.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

cloud4000 said:
Perhaps China will see its own version of a real estate-induced financial meltdown the US had in 2008. If it does happen, it would cause a global recession.
Click to expand...
Evergrande's problem was deliberately inspired by the Chinese government. The Chinese government is also deliberately cracking down on the shares of technology companies. Now the Chinese government is very unfriendly to real estate companies and some Internet companies.

There are naturally reasons for this, and if the Chinese government dares to do so, it must be convinced that it will not affect economic development.

The Chinese government does not even need to rescue Evergrande. Evergrande's biggest problem is that the Chinese government prohibits Evergrande from returning to the stock market, which is the biggest reason for the rupture of Evergrande's capital chain.

Evergrande's net assets are not negative. In 2020, their asset liability ratio is 83.55%, which is still a long way from being insolvent. Evergrande's biggest problem is that the capital chain is broken. The government does not allow them to be listed, banks require them to repay their debts., and peers just want to buy their assets at a low price.
 
dbc

dbc

casual said:
And you know this how? What is the value of assets and the value of debts? Post your source or shut up.
Click to expand...
this the third time that I've asked you to read the Bloomberg source posted by OP and the WSJ report I later added. Don't waste my time.
 
