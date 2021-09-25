Evergrande’s Global Bondholders Didn’t Receive Interest Payment

No one posting Evergrande news for almost a month. Quiet all of a sudden.
China Evergrande is said to make another bond payment, avoiding default for a second time.
A China Evergrande construction site in Dongguan in September.Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times
By Lauren Hirsch
China Evergrande, the troubled property giant, made another debt payment ahead of a Friday deadline, averting default for the second time in two weeks, according to one of the company’s bondholders.
The company made an interest payment that had been due on Sept. 29, this person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. Evergrande had a 30-day grace period on the bond payment; the extension was to end on Friday.
The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the payment.
The payment comes a week after the world’s most indebted property developer narrowly avoided defaulting on another bond. Evergrande made an $83.5 million interest payment to bondholders last Friday,
according to Securities Times, an official newspaper. That payment likewise came just a day ahead of a default. The interest payment due this Friday totaled $45.2 million.
Weighed down by more than $300 billion of debt, Evergrande has been trying to sell off parts of its vast empire to raise enough cash to pay off creditors. Last week, one of those deals
— largely seen as a last-ditch lifeline — fell through.
Evergrande has warned in securities filings that it could not guarantee it would meet its financial obligations because of challenges it has faced selling assets.
