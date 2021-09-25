Evergrande’s Global Bondholders Didn’t Receive Interest Payment

MH.Yang said: It's interesting. Chinese people expect Evergrande to die, and Americans also expect Evergrande to die. Click to expand...

Today, DMSA is preparing bankruptcy proceedings against Evergrande Group since Evergrande missed the interest payment deadline after 30-day grace period, which means Evergrande officially defaulted. The news says "As soon as a court opens insolvency proceedings, Evergrande will also be officially bankrupt - and that is only a matter of days." Let's see how things evolve.