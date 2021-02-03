Evergrande starts winter testing of its vehicles in -35°C environment in Inner Mongolia

Evergrande starts winter testing of its vehicles in -35°C environment - cnEVpost Evergrande NewEnergy Vehicle Group, the car making arm of China's biggest property developer China Evergrande, started winter testing of its first production vehicle, the Hengchi 1, in the cold environment of northern China's Inner Mongolia.

Evergrande NewEnergy Vehicle Group, the car making arm of China's biggest property developer China Evergrande, started winter testing of its first production vehicle, the Hengchi 1, in the cold environment of northern China's Inner Mongolia.The temperature at the test site has been as low as -35℃, testing the low-temperature performance of Evergrande's electric car.Hui Ka Yan, Founder, and Chairman of Evergrande, announced the opening of the test event and witnessed the Hengchi electric vehicles drive on the snow at a fast pace.Evergrande NewEnergy Vehicle is listed in Hong Kong and its share price has reached HKD 400 billion.On August 3 last year, Evergrande released six pure electric models, Hengchi 1, Hengchi 2, Hengchi 3, Hengchi 4, Hengchi 5, and Hengchi 6 at once, covering the full range of passenger car models from class A to class D, as well as sedans, SUVs, MPVs, crossovers.At present, Evergrande's two production bases in Shanghai and Guangzhou have already started trial production. And Hengchi 1, the first model of the Hengchi brand, is able to run on roads and is scheduled for trial production in the first half of this year and for mass production in the second half of the year if it's possible.