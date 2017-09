Ever more Indians are struggling to find work

The country is missing out on its “demographic dividend”

According to McKinsey, a consulting firm, machines could eliminate some 52% of India’s jobs if current technology were adopted across the board.

For the first time in nearly a decade, India’s high-flying IT industry this year laid off thousands of workers. A survey of private-sector workers by the Economic Times, an Indian daily, found 62% agreeing that their job prospects were shrinking.

India’s labour force will soon overtake China as the world’s largest, but the country is struggling to generate opportunities for a workforce with the wrong skills.

as long as jobs are available, lift the rate of economic growth. Yet the proportion of working-age people actually in work has been falling steadily (see chart). India, home to a sixth of humanity, is in danger of forfeiting its "demographic dividend".





India is also in the midst of a demographic transition, as birth rates fall. The share of the population that is of working age is peaking relative to the share of children and old people. That should,lift the rate of economic growth.

But the government is generous in its definition of work.

According to the World Bank, over 30% of Indians between the ages of 15 and 29 are NEETs, “not in education, employment or training”.

Last year its National Skill Development Corporation trained some 557,000 workers. By its own count, however, only 12% of these trainees found jobs.