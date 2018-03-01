Even though Bangladesh produces twice as much electricity, it pays Tripura (India) Tk 7 more per unit to import

Aug 28, 2020Capacity of the country 20613 MW: Several public and private centers have been set upThe country is producing almost double the demand. At present the power generation capacity is 20 thousand 613 MW. Last June, the maximum production was 12,060 MW. Due to lack of demand, several centers set up in public and private sectors are being set up. Even then, Bangladesh is regularly importing electricity from India. According to the PDB, the average cost of importing electricity from India is Rs 4.5 to Rs 5.5. The cost of buying electricity from Tripura is the highest, which is more than 6 rupees per unit. According to experts,Although the production cost of oil based power plants in Bangladesh is high, it is close to three rupees in gas based power plants. So if electricity is generated from gas, it is possible to save a lot of cost. And due to lack of fuel, there are several gas-fired stations. Besides, importing electricity from Nepal-Bhutan will cost less than three rupees. Therefore, the government should take initiative to import electricity from Nepal-Bhutan instead of India. In this regard, the Chairman of the Power Development Board, Engineer Belayet Hossain told Inkilab that when the agreement was signed with India, there was a shortage of electricity in Bangladesh. Now our power generation capacity has increased. "The contracts will be canceled once our power projects are sustainable," he said. Even if there is a surplus of electricity, we can export it to another country. Secretary of the Department of Power under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. Sultan Ahmed declined to comment. He suggested talking to the state minister of power in this regard. According to the Power Development Board (PDB), 11 to 12 thousand megawatts of electricity is normally generated during the summer. However, during the Corona period, it fell below eight thousand megawatts. In addition, seven to eight thousand megawatts of electricity is generated in the winter season. But Bangladesh is importing 1,160 MW of electricity from India. Of these, four separate agreements have been signed for the import of one thousand megawatts of electricity for a period of 15 to 25 years.According to the PDB, Bangladesh currently imports 1,160 MW of electricity from India. Of this, 250 and 300 MW of power was purchased in two phases from NVVN (Power Matters Corporation Limited), a subsidiary of Indian state-owned NTPC. Besides, 250 MW of electricity was imported from Sembkop, 200 MW from PTC and 180 MW from Tripura.Bangladesh first started importing 250 MW of NVVN power on GTZ basis in 2014. The term of this agreement is 25 years. In other words, this agreement will expire in 2039. The remaining 300 MW of NVVN, 200 MW of PTC and 250 MW of SembaCop were imported in 2016. The term of these three agreements is 15 years. In other words, these three agreements will end in 2033. The agreement was signed in 2016 to import 160 MW of electricity from Tripura. The five-year agreement will end in 2021. The cost of buying electricity from Tripura is the highest, which is more than 6 rupees per unit. It costs an average of four and a half to five rupees to bring electricity from other sources.Meanwhile, not only the capacity, but also about 10 percent of the net electricity supplied to the country is coming from India. According to the PDB report, the net electricity supply in the country in the fiscal year 2019-20 was 8,984.9 million kilowatt hours. Of this, PDB's own production is 3,465 crore eight lakh kilowatt hours or 50.05 percent. At that time, 2,611.61 million kilowatt hours or 40.36 percent of electricity was purchased from the private sector. And 8 crore 39 lakh kilowatt hours are imported from India. In other words, in the last financial year, the amount of electricity imported from India was 9.56 percent.Meanwhile, in the 2018-19 financial year, the amount of net electricity supply in the country was 6,061.63 million kilowatt hours. Of this, PDB's own production was 3,510.69 crore kilowatt hours or 51.18 percent of electricity. Two thousand 72 crore 29 lakh kilowatt hours or 36.95 percent electricity is purchased from the private sector. And the amount of import from India was 8 crore 80 or 9.69 percent.In this regard, an official of the PDB said that in the case of power generation, daily merit order dispatch is followed. In this case low cost power generation is given priority. And importing electricity from India is cheaper than the country's oil-based centers. In this case, the total cost is about five rupees. However, in the country's furnace oil-powered center, only the fuel cost is more than five rupees. Adding capacity payment with this costs 8-9 rupees. So despite having its own capacity, it is being imported from India. This is saving Bangladesh, but India is also making a profit by selling electricity.According to PDB,In the 2016-17 financial year, the total power supply in the country was 6,798 million kilowatt hours. The amount of electricity purchased from the private sector that year was 2,493.10 million kilowatt hours. And the amount of electricity generated in the public sector increased to 3,107.20 million kilowatt hours. Besides, 483 million kilowatt hours of electricity is imported from India. In the 2016-17 financial year, the amount of electricity supply in the country was 5 thousand 534 crore 70 lakh hours. At that time, the amount purchased from the private sector was 2,409.40 million kilowatt hours. And the amount of electricity generated in the public sector stands at 2,659 crore 60 lakh kilowatt hours. In that year, the amount of electricity imported from India was 465 crore 60 lakh kilowatt hours. The amount of electricity supplied to the country in the 2015-16 financial year was 5,194 million kilowatt hours. Of this, 2,366 million kilowatt hours were purchased from the private sector. And produced in the public sectorThe amount of electricity was 2,256 crore 60 lakh kilowatt hours. And 382 crore 20 lakh kilowatt hours are imported from India.It shows that in the 2015-16 financial year, electricity import from India was 7.61 percent of the net supply, in the 2016-17 fiscal year 8.41 percent and in the 2016-17 fiscal year 7.8 percent. As a result, electricity imports from India have increased in the last two (2018-19 and 2019-20) fiscal years. However, several of Bangladesh's own centers are being set up.