Even the Taliban are surprised at how fast they're advancing in Afghanistan

Afghan Taliban fighters celebrate the peace deal signed between US and Taliban in Laghman Province, Alingar district on March 2, 2020.Wali Sabawoon / NurPhoto via Getty Images





By Dan De Luce, Mushtaq Yusufzai and

WASHINGTON — The Taliban are advancing at lightning speed across Afghanistan

A Taliban commander in Ghazni province told NBC News that he and fellow fighters were surprised at the speed of their advance and had avoided capturing some targets so as not to run afoul of the U.S.



According to Afghan media reports, eyewitness accounts and statements from local Afghan officials, the Taliban are advancing in rural areas and near Kabul. They now hold almost twice as much of Afghanistan as they did just two months ago, raising fresh doubts about whether the Afghan government can survive once U.S. forces depart by Sept. 11.





Since May 1, days after

"The Taliban are putting significant pressure on the Afghan government by their operations in the north," said Roggio, who keeps a running tally of how much territory the Taliban controls.





Taliban rapidly gaining control of territory in Afghanistan

Since the beginning of May, the Taliban have advanced in the north and around Kabul, the capital.







Note: Data as of June 23, 2021.

Sources: FDD’s Long War Journal, Esri’s Disaster Response Program and Natural Earth

Graphic: Jiachuan Wu / NBC News





By seizing ground in far-flung areas in the north, including a border crossing with Tajikistan, the Taliban are forcing the Afghan security forces to balance stretched resources as they try to hold off the insurgents elsewhere in the country, including in provinces near the capital Kabul, he said.



"The Taliban has nearly doubled the number of districts it controls, has captured key areas and military bases, and demoralized segments of the Afghan security forces and the government," Roggio said.



In the country's north, the Taliban have taken control of more than 40 districts since the start of May, including a key district in Kunduz province on Monday, allowing them to encircle the provincial capital.



In a war that has often been a slow grind, the situation on the ground has changed on a daily — sometimes hourly basis — in recent weeks. Some Afghan government units have abandoned their weapons and vehicles without a major fight, as local officials reportedly negotiated surrender agreements with the Taliban.



The Taliban's battlefield victories come as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, are due to meet Biden at the White House on Friday. The visit "will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Afghanistan as the military drawdown continues," the White House said.



In an agreement between the Taliban and the United States negotiated by the previous administration, Washington had committed to withdraw all U.S. troops by last month. Biden opted to pull American forces out by Sept. 11.





The Taliban's progress has moved faster than even the insurgency anticipated.



The Taliban commander who spoke to NBC News, and the insurgency's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said the group has intentionally avoided capturing entire provinces or provincial capitals, saying it wanted to abide by commitments under the 2020 agreement with the U.S. signed in Doha last year.



"We are bound to honor the Doha accord that we signed with the United States in the presence of the international community. We don't want to capture any province or provincial headquarters anywhere in Afghanistan by September 2021 when the U.S. forces leave our country," the Taliban commander said.



The Doha accord does not prohibit the Taliban from taking control of provinces or cities, but does bar them from targeting U.S. forces. The decision by the Taliban not to seize cities appears aimed at avoiding antagonizing U.S. and NATO forces as they depart.



Some Taliban fighters had recently reached the entrance of Mazar-e-Sharif but they were called back to their previous positions outside the city, he said.





A UH-60 Blackhawk gunner surveys the terrain out the window during a resupply flight north of Kandahar, Afghanistan on May 6, 2021.Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images





The commander said that in some already captured areas the insurgency has had to scramble to take over governing duties because the Taliban can't keep up with the pace of their own gains.





As expectd they are going to wait till dust settle and then somewhere next spring over run afghanistan in onw swift move..They will probabaly take easy targets in october novembwrBlock all connections throughout winter and ovwr run a demoralized and low on ammunition/fuel enemy in the spring