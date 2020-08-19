/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Even the backward country Australia needs TBM?

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by SBUS-CXK, Aug 19, 2020 at 6:40 PM.

Page 1 of 4
  1. Aug 19, 2020 at 6:40 PM #1
    SBUS-CXK

    SBUS-CXK SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,384
    Joined:
    Mar 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,689 / -13
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    China's largest diameter hard rock tunneling machine exported to Australia

    On June 18, 2020, China exported Australia's large-diameter 11.09-meter hard rock TBM (China Railway No. 783) to be rolled out at the China Railway Equipment National TBM Industrialization Center. The equipment will be used for the construction of the Snowy Hydro 2.0 project in Australia. This is the largest diameter hard rock TBM exported by China, and it is also the first time that a Chinese hard rock boring machine has been used in the construction of an Australian tunnel project.

    The Snowy Hydro 2.0 project, also known as the "Snow Mountain 2.0 Hydropower Project", is an inter-regional water diversion project in Australia's Snow Mountains. It is one of the largest trans-basin and trans-regional diversion projects in the world. Its main purpose is to transfer water from eastern Australia to arid regions in the west. , While irrigating and generating electricity.

    [​IMG]

    The tunnel excavation diameter of this project is 11.09 meters, the maximum burial depth is 723 meters, the horizontal turning radius is 500 meters, the lithology is siltstone and sandstone, and the strength is 15-160 MPa. With a good international reputation and excellent design capabilities, China Railway Equipment has become the supplier of TBM equipment for this project and is currently the only Chinese TBM supplier successfully entering the Australian market.

    The "China Railway No. 783" TBM is about 137 meters long and weighs about 2,300 tons. In view of the engineering characteristics of the Xueshan project, such as large diameter, large burial depth, high rock strength, soft rock breakage, and downhill excavation, China Railway Equipment adopted heavy-duty hard rock cutter heads and two normalized advanced drilling rigs in the main engine area. , Shield body anti-twist device, anti-slope drainage system and other targeted designs, with rapid and advanced treatment of bad geological capabilities. At the same time, the whole machine is designed according to CE standards and Australian standards in terms of safety protection, escape channels, fluids, electrical and hydraulic systems. Editor/Peng Xue

    https://www.seetao.com/details/29271/en.html
    ==================================================
    1, Bangladesh imported Chinese TBM diameter is 12.12m.
    2, Very surprised. Australia also uses TBM?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 19, 2020 at 6:44 PM #2
    SBUS-CXK

    SBUS-CXK SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,384
    Joined:
    Mar 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,689 / -13
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    640 (1).jpg

    Australians know how to use it? ? ? o_O
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  3. Aug 19, 2020 at 6:55 PM #3
    - Singh Saab -

    - Singh Saab - FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    70
    Joined:
    Thursday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 80 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Australia
    Australia is a backward country?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 19, 2020 at 6:57 PM #4
    SBUS-CXK

    SBUS-CXK SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,384
    Joined:
    Mar 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,689 / -13
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    yes.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 19, 2020 at 6:58 PM #5
    - Singh Saab -

    - Singh Saab - FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    70
    Joined:
    Thursday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 80 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Australia
    If Australia is a backward country, then which countries are considered advanced?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  6. Aug 19, 2020 at 6:58 PM #6
    Dark1

    Dark1 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    728
    Joined:
    Feb 29, 2020
    Ratings:
    +1 / 463 / -14
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Chinese are Even more obnoxious in real life. I have worked with them.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:00 PM #7
    SBUS-CXK

    SBUS-CXK SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,384
    Joined:
    Mar 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,689 / -13
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Only P5 —— China. US. Russia. UK. France.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  8. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:02 PM #8
    - Singh Saab -

    - Singh Saab - FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    70
    Joined:
    Thursday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 80 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Australia
    Doesn't Australia have highest GDP per capital then all these mentioned countries?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:02 PM #9
    SBUS-CXK

    SBUS-CXK SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,384
    Joined:
    Mar 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,689 / -13
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Indians are really disgusting. can you stop lying for 1 minute? ? ?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  10. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:02 PM #10
    m52k85

    m52k85 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    162
    Joined:
    May 24, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 139 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Germany? Japan? Canada? Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden.. Are you kidding?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  11. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:04 PM #11
    SBUS-CXK

    SBUS-CXK SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,384
    Joined:
    Mar 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,689 / -13
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Qatar's GDP per capital is also very high. Please prove - Qatar is an advanced country. please.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  12. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:04 PM #12
    - Singh Saab -

    - Singh Saab - FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    70
    Joined:
    Thursday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 80 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Australia
    Wait, were you trying to reply to me?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  13. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:06 PM #13
    - Singh Saab -

    - Singh Saab - FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    70
    Joined:
    Thursday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 80 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Australia
    I thought GDP per capita was used to see how advanced a nation is? So what statistics do you use to see how advance a nation is?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  14. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:06 PM #14
    m52k85

    m52k85 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    162
    Joined:
    May 24, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 139 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    No. To the other guy who thinks only P5 are advanced countries.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  15. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:07 PM #15
    - Singh Saab -

    - Singh Saab - FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    70
    Joined:
    Thursday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 80 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Australia
    Yea I am very confused by his wordings
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Page 1 of 4
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 16 (Users: 3, Guests: 12)
  1. SBUS-CXK