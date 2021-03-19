Even stray dogs don’t go hungry in India, ignore hunger reports, minister says in Parliament

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala was responding to an AAP MP, who raised the issue of India’s poor ranking in the 2020 hunger index in Rajya Sabha.

‘No food shortage at all’

Even stray dogs don't go hungry in India, ignore hunger reports, minister says in Parliament Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala was responding to an AAP MP, who raised the issue of India’s poor ranking in the 2020 hunger index in Rajya Sabha.