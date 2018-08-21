Even Malaysian PM tweeted/congratulated Mr. Khan :)

Tun M Congratulates New Pakistan PM Who Supported PH’s Fight for Corruption Pre-GE14 Published 39 mins ago on August 21, 2018 By Kylie Chow Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wrote a letter congratulating Imran Khan, a Pakistani politician, on his recent appointment as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, as reported by NST. “I am most heartened by your impressive victory in the general election on July 25, 2018. It was a profound indication of support from the people of your country for your vision for Pakistan.” “May Allah the Almighty bless you with wisdom and foresight to steer Pakistan towards progress, peace and prosperity.” Dr Mahathir also stated that he was confident that the close diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Pakistan for the last 61 years will be further strengthened in the future. “I look forward to working closely with you in the spirit of genuine solidarity and for the unity of the ummah.” It was reported that Imran, a former cricketer turned politician, had often mentioned and praised Dr Mahathir’s election slogan to fight corruption. He even tweeted a congratulatory message to Dr Mahathir on May 10, 2018, following Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the 14th General Election (GE14). According to an interview with The Guardian, as quoted in Malaysia Kini, Imran had stated that Dr Mahathir and Singapore’s late former premier Lee Kuan Yew are among the world leaders he looked up to. Imran took the oath of office at the President’s office a day after being elected by a majority of lawmakers in the National Assembly. Well, we wish Imran Khan all the best in his future endeavours! https://www.worldofbuzz.com/tun-m-congratulates-new-pakistan-pm-who-supported-phs-fight-corruption-pre-ge14/ Guys...The pride I am having right now just can't be described in words....Can anyone count how many congratulations he just received? I don't think any Pakistani leader was congratulated like that by the whole world ever before...Guys, we are gaining our respect/image back Now I wonder why Americans were asking us not to support/elect Khan. F**k them. Their clever game to make Pakistan look like just a sorry voiceless poor dead body at whom you can throw anything without consequences, has finally comes to an end, hopefully. I like how Imran uses Twitter...Keep using and engaging through it. @Indus Pakistan @FalconStar @Sheepistanis @Rusty @Menace2Society