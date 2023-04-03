What's new

Even in Ramadan the cursed satan wont leave me alone

S

SHAH BAAZ

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2020
412
-1
395
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Always trying to question my faith but he probably knows by now that I know about him and his tricks.

He knows I only believe in Allah and anything I need I only ask my Lord but since I've seen through his delusions and trickery he uses my relatives and people around me to disrupt my total belief in Allah.

Yesterday my niece was sick and they asked me to take her to the doctor. I didn't want to fight my sister in law so I took them to the doctor and they got her checked and got meds and whatnot.

Today my wife asks me to take my son to the doctor he's having same problems as my niece(throwing up). I called my son and told him to eat a spoon of honey and pray to your Healer to heal you. My wife was like what are you talking about? I asked her who is our healer, she said Allah but then she went on to say but he has given us medicines and there is no illness in which he hasn't created a cure, etc...

I listened to her arguement and I said, look, Allah doesn't like shirk. If you get sick who does He want you to call out? Allah right? Then why do you want me and your child to commit shirk and go to a hospital and ask a doctor(who is also a servant of Allah) to heal/fix him?

We got into an arguement over this and I prayed to my Lord to forgive my wife for her foolishness she is still living in a delusional world where she thinks the doctors or meds can heal us.

Damn you to hell satan for deluding Allah's servants from the straight path.
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,560
0
2,149
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SHAH BAAZ said:
Always trying to question my faith but he probably knows by now that I know about him and his tricks.

He knows I only believe in Allah and anything I need I only ask my Lord but since I've seen through his delusions and trickery he uses my relatives and people around me to disrupt my total belief in Allah.

Yesterday my niece was sick and they asked me to take her to the doctor. I didn't want to fight my sister in law so I took them to the doctor and they got her checked and got meds and whatnot.

Today my wife asks me to take my son to the doctor he's having same problems as my niece(throwing up). I called my son and told him to eat a spoon of honey and pray to your Healer to heal you. My wife was like what are you talking about? I asked her who is our healer, she said Allah but then she went on to say but he has given us medicines and there is no illness in which he hasn't created a cure, etc...

I listened to her arguement and I said, look, Allah doesn't like shirk. If you get sick who does He want you to call out? Allah right? Then why do you want me and your child to commit shirk and go to a hospital and ask a doctor(who is also a servant of Allah) to heal/fix him?

We got into an arguement over this and I prayed to my Lord to forgive my wife for her foolishness she is still living in a delusional world where she thinks the doctors or meds can heal us.

Damn you to hell satan for deluding Allah's servants from the straight path.
Click to expand...

Hello guys, this is YOUR daily dose of entertainment

Bro, Allah have the shifa in the form of the medicines. When you go to the hospital and take medicine, you’re taking the means for Allah’s shifa.

Allahs shifa is not guaranteed with the medicine, but rather it is the means for Allah’s possible shifa
 
Thevilone

Thevilone

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2023
111
-3
56
Country
India
Location
Ethiopia
SHAH BAAZ said:
Always trying to question my faith but he probably knows by now that I know about him and his tricks.

He knows I only believe in Allah and anything I need I only ask my Lord but since I've seen through his delusions and trickery he uses my relatives and people around me to disrupt my total belief in Allah.

Yesterday my niece was sick and they asked me to take her to the doctor. I didn't want to fight my sister in law so I took them to the doctor and they got her checked and got meds and whatnot.

Today my wife asks me to take my son to the doctor he's having same problems as my niece(throwing up). I called my son and told him to eat a spoon of honey and pray to your Healer to heal you. My wife was like what are you talking about? I asked her who is our healer, she said Allah but then she went on to say but he has given us medicines and there is no illness in which he hasn't created a cure, etc...

I listened to her arguement and I said, look, Allah doesn't like shirk. If you get sick who does He want you to call out? Allah right? Then why do you want me and your child to commit shirk and go to a hospital and ask a doctor(who is also a servant of Allah) to heal/fix him?

We got into an arguement over this and I prayed to my Lord to forgive my wife for her foolishness she is still living in a delusional world where she thinks the doctors or meds can heal us.

Damn you to hell satan for deluding Allah's servants from the straight path.
Click to expand...
Is this some kind of sick joke? Are you bloody serious? Bro, your son needs little help, you need a LOT!!!
Are you refusing medicine because Pakistanis import their meedicine from India and without Modiji sending vaccines millions ill die?
 
S

SHAH BAAZ

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2020
412
-1
395
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
AlKardai said:
Hello guys, this is YOUR daily dose of entertainment

Bro, Allah have the shifa in the form of the medicines. When you go to the hospital and take medicine, you’re taking the means for Allah’s shifa.

Allahs shifa is not guaranteed with the medicine, but rather it is the means for Allah’s possible shifa
Click to expand...

Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:

قُلِ اللّٰهُ يُنَجِّيْكُمْ مِّنْهَا وَمِنْ كُلِّ كَرْبٍ ثُمَّ اَنْـتُمْ تُشْرِكُوْنَ
"Say, "It is Allah who saves you from it and from every distress; then you [still] associate others with Him.""
(QS. Al-An'aam 6: Verse 64)

* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com

Thevilone said:
Is this some kind of sick joke? Are you bloody serious? Bro, your son needs little help, you need a LOT!!!
Are you refusing medicine because Pakistanis import their meedicine from India and without Modiji sending vaccines millions ill die?
Click to expand...
Yes he needs help and who can help him other than Allah? So I asked him to call out his helper to help him.

Vaccines? For what? Corona? Lol
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
5,071
-2
2,523
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SHAH BAAZ said:
Always trying to question my faith but he probably knows by now that I know about him and his tricks.

He knows I only believe in Allah and anything I need I only ask my Lord but since I've seen through his delusions and trickery he uses my relatives and people around me to disrupt my total belief in Allah.

Yesterday my niece was sick and they asked me to take her to the doctor. I didn't want to fight my sister in law so I took them to the doctor and they got her checked and got meds and whatnot.

Today my wife asks me to take my son to the doctor he's having same problems as my niece(throwing up). I called my son and told him to eat a spoon of honey and pray to your Healer to heal you. My wife was like what are you talking about? I asked her who is our healer, she said Allah but then she went on to say but he has given us medicines and there is no illness in which he hasn't created a cure, etc...

I listened to her arguement and I said, look, Allah doesn't like shirk. If you get sick who does He want you to call out? Allah right? Then why do you want me and your child to commit shirk and go to a hospital and ask a doctor(who is also a servant of Allah) to heal/fix him?

We got into an arguement over this and I prayed to my Lord to forgive my wife for her foolishness she is still living in a delusional world where she thinks the doctors or meds can heal us.

Damn you to hell satan for deluding Allah's servants from the straight path.
Click to expand...
What a load of gibberish you have lol
 
S

Skimming

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2022
681
-7
286
Country
India
Location
India
SHAH BAAZ said:
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:

قُلِ اللّٰهُ يُنَجِّيْكُمْ مِّنْهَا وَمِنْ كُلِّ كَرْبٍ ثُمَّ اَنْـتُمْ تُشْرِكُوْنَ
"Say, "It is Allah who saves you from it and from every distress; then you [still] associate others with Him.""
(QS. Al-An'aam 6: Verse 64)

* Via Qur'an English https://quran-en.com


Yes he needs help and who can help him other than Allah? So I asked him to call out his helper to help him.

Vaccines? For what? Corona? Lol
Click to expand...
Blatant violation of forum rules.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
7,973
2
14,559
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SHAH BAAZ said:
Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala said:

قُلِ اللّٰهُ يُنَجِّيْكُمْ مِّنْهَا وَمِنْ كُلِّ كَرْبٍ ثُمَّ اَنْـتُمْ تُشْرِكُوْنَ
"Say, "It is Allah who saves you from it and from every distress; then you [still] associate others with Him.""
(QS. Al-An'aam 6: Verse 64)
Click to expand...

First, I want to say I hope this thread is a joke cause were on April 3rd now.

That verse is about associating Allah with another "God," so to speak; you aren't associating a physician with Allah as the intent to worship the physician isn't there.

As for seeking treatment, hadith supports it:

Usamah ibn Shuraik narrated: "I came to the Prophet, peace be upon him, and found him with his companions. They were calm and serene as if there were birds over their heads. I greeted them and sat down. Then some bedouins came from various places. They askezhim: 'O Allah's Messenger! Should we seek medical treatment for our illnesses?' He replied: 'Yes, you should seek medical treatment, because Allah, the Exalted, has let no disease exist without providing for its cure, except for one ailment, namely, old age'." (Reported by Ahmad and the six sunnan. Tirmizhi considers it a sound hadith.)

Anas ibn Mas'ud reported that the Prophet, peace be upon him, said: "Verily, Allah has not let any malady occur without providing its remedy.

Therefore seek medical treatment for your illnesses.'' ( Nasa'i, Ibn Majah, and al-Hakim.)

Jabir narrated that the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, said: "There is a cure for every disease. Whenever an illness is treated with its right remedy, it will, by Allah's permission, be cured." (Muslim)
 
K

Kaniska

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 11, 2011
9,163
4
8,421
Country
United States
Location
India
SHAH BAAZ said:
Always trying to question my faith but he probably knows by now that I know about him and his tricks.

He knows I only believe in Allah and anything I need I only ask my Lord but since I've seen through his delusions and trickery he uses my relatives and people around me to disrupt my total belief in Allah.

Yesterday my niece was sick and they asked me to take her to the doctor. I didn't want to fight my sister in law so I took them to the doctor and they got her checked and got meds and whatnot.

Today my wife asks me to take my son to the doctor he's having same problems as my niece(throwing up). I called my son and told him to eat a spoon of honey and pray to your Healer to heal you. My wife was like what are you talking about? I asked her who is our healer, she said Allah but then she went on to say but he has given us medicines and there is no illness in which he hasn't created a cure, etc...

I listened to her arguement and I said, look, Allah doesn't like shirk. If you get sick who does He want you to call out? Allah right? Then why do you want me and your child to commit shirk and go to a hospital and ask a doctor(who is also a servant of Allah) to heal/fix him?

We got into an arguement over this and I prayed to my Lord to forgive my wife for her foolishness she is still living in a delusional world where she thinks the doctors or meds can heal us.

Damn you to hell satan for deluding Allah's servants from the straight path.
Click to expand...


Seriously my friend...Are you trolling or you believe in what you have written here...
 
S

SHAH BAAZ

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2020
412
-1
395
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakFactor said:
First, I want to say I hope this thread is a joke cause were on April 3rd now.

That verse is about associating Allah with another "God," so to speak; you aren't associating a physician with Allah as the intent to worship the physician isn't there.

As for seeking treatment, hadith supports it:

Usamah ibn Shuraik narrated: "I came to the Prophet, peace be upon him, and found him with his companions. They were calm and serene as if there were birds over their heads. I greeted them and sat down. Then some bedouins came from various places. They askezhim: 'O Allah's Messenger! Should we seek medical treatment for our illnesses?' He replied: 'Yes, you should seek medical treatment, because Allah, the Exalted, has let no disease exist without providing for its cure, except for one ailment, namely, old age'." (Reported by Ahmad and the six sunnan. Tirmizhi considers it a sound hadith.)

Anas ibn Mas'ud reported that the Prophet, peace be upon him, said: "Verily, Allah has not let any malady occur without providing its remedy.

Therefore seek medical treatment for your illnesses.'' ( Nasa'i, Ibn Majah, and al-Hakim.)

Jabir narrated that the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, said: "There is a cure for every disease. Whenever an illness is treated with its right remedy, it will, by Allah's permission, be cured." (Muslim)
Click to expand...
But the intent to get healed by the physician is there which makes him a rival to Allah where you think he can heal/fix you when only Allah can heal and fix you.

Now show me from the Quran about illnesses and how are they supposed to be healed and what kind of illnesses these Beduins were facing back in the our Prophets days?

Who healed Prophet Jobs illness? What remedies did he use? Please enlighten me.
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 1, 2010
46,643
94
90,538
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tu lazy ha aur Kutch nai.

SHAH BAAZ said:
But the intent to get healed by the physician is there which makes him a rival to Allah where you think he can heal/fix you when only Allah can heal and fix you.

Now show me from the Quran about illnesses and how are they supposed to be healed and what kind of illnesses these Beduins were facing back in the our Prophets days?

Who healed Prophet Jobs illness? What remedies did he use? Please enlighten me.
Click to expand...
Konsa Nasha kr Raha hai Bhai?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
  • Locked
I feel suffocated in my own village.
2 3
Replies
31
Views
575
AlKardai
AlKardai
Smoke
Paranormal Experiences - Post yours
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
145
Views
5K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
Ra's al Ghul
Dear Brother and Sisters i need your Zakat !
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
4K
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
R
Lumpy skin disease in animals
Replies
2
Views
543
khail007
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
I won’t let anyone use me as a pawn in their dirty political games, says Mehwish Hayat on YouTuber defamation case
Replies
9
Views
560
undercover JIX
undercover JIX

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom