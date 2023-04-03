Even in Ramadan the cursed satan wont leave me alone

Always trying to question my faith but he probably knows by now that I know about him and his tricks.



He knows I only believe in Allah and anything I need I only ask my Lord but since I've seen through his delusions and trickery he uses my relatives and people around me to disrupt my total belief in Allah.



Yesterday my niece was sick and they asked me to take her to the doctor. I didn't want to fight my sister in law so I took them to the doctor and they got her checked and got meds and whatnot.



Today my wife asks me to take my son to the doctor he's having same problems as my niece(throwing up). I called my son and told him to eat a spoon of honey and pray to your Healer to heal you. My wife was like what are you talking about? I asked her who is our healer, she said Allah but then she went on to say but he has given us medicines and there is no illness in which he hasn't created a cure, etc...



I listened to her arguement and I said, look, Allah doesn't like shirk. If you get sick who does He want you to call out? Allah right? Then why do you want me and your child to commit shirk and go to a hospital and ask a doctor(who is also a servant of Allah) to heal/fix him?



We got into an arguement over this and I prayed to my Lord to forgive my wife for her foolishness she is still living in a delusional world where she thinks the doctors or meds can heal us.



Damn you to hell satan for deluding Allah's servants from the straight path.