Even if Imran is honest, he should still be kicked out, while a foolish friend is more dangerous than a wise enemy

Oct 1, 2020
Do you remember how Imran Khan was once supporting the Tehrik of Nizam-e-Mustaba by Sufi Muhammad?

Do you remember how Imran was fooling the nation by telling us that canals of peace and honey and milk would start to flow in Swat after the Nizam-e-Mustafa?

Do you remember how he was supporting the Jirga system and Shari'i courts in Swat?

Do you remember how he was telling that TRIBAL System will bring more peace and prosperity to women as compared to Pakistani Constitution?

All the Pakistani leaders and Political parties and Media followed the most foolish person Imran Khan in this case, and no one showed the courage to oppose him (perhaps except for MQM, but it was irrelevant while they have the image of being traitors).

And then we all saw what happened in Swat, where Taliban captured the whole area within 2 days after the Nizam-e-Mustafa, and they threw Pakistani constitution in the garbage, and imposed their Talibani Sharia, and started hanging people in the main Bazar of Swat daily.

And then there were more than one million IDPs due to this foolishness of Pakistani leaders. And then there was a war, which costed Pakistan billions of Rs.

Who was responsible for all this? Someone is, and Imran Khan is on the top of those who were responsible.


...........

And now Imran Khan has brought Pakistan and US at verge of conflict against each other.

Being neutral didn't need a step from Imran Khan to visit Russian at this point of time. You could stay neutral even without visiting Russia.

But Imran Khan is a fool.

His action will cost Pakistan a lot.

Conclusion:
  • Imran Khn is a fool. Even if he is honest, but he will bring more destruction upon Pakistan than any enemy can bring it upon Pakistan.

  • And Imran Khan puts his Personal Interests above the interests of Pakistan or any other thing. He wanted to become a leader, and thus he supported the Lal Mosque religious fanatics at that time.
    He even went to Lal Mosque and he delivered a speech after Jumma prayer there, where he criticized the operation against them (while he never criticized the Lal Mosque fanatics for their terrorism and their actions of taking people hostages and then collecting arms and ammunition in the mosque).

  • Imran Khan should be kicked out.
    Someone else from PTI should take the reins, who prefer Pakistani interest above the personal interests.
    Someone, who believe in Pakistani constitution and system, and not in the Tribal System and Nizam-e-Mustafa.
 
Jan 20, 2013
The problem is that alternative are absolute criminals and mafia.

So unless there is half decent alternative, IK have to stay. Sharif/Zardari/Mullah clan should never be allowed to come back to power. No matter what!

And btw, he has seemed to learned a lot from previous mistakes such as supporting those Molvis and Laal Mosque goons. He has come a long way from there.
 
May 23, 2016
The problem is that alternative are absolute criminals and mafia.

So unless there is half decent alternative, IK have to stay. Sharif/Zardari/Mullah clan should never be allowed to come back to power. No matter what!

And btw, he has seemed to learned a lot from previous mistakes such as supporting those Molvis and Laal Mosque goons. He has come a long way from there.
Thank you.

Most Pakistanis (like the OP) lack the basic cognitive ability of being able to choose between a set of bad options. They compare IK to perfection/a utopian ideal, not to our realistic alternatives. It's absurd!
 
Oct 1, 2020
At the moment I don't see any reforms in PTI.

I simply don't see other leaders of PTI having any courage to oppose Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was ruling like a dictator in his party. We can see the Buzdar issue, where no one from PTI was able to bring Imran Khan in his senses.

The only way left to bring Imran Khan back into his senses is to let him face humiliation and defeat. He will not learn it without it.

He will keep on repeating the same mistake of sitting in the lap of Taliban and angering US and other countries against him unnecessarily.
 
Mar 21, 2007
Mar 21, 2008
At the moment I don't see any reforms in PTI.

I simply don't see other leaders of PTI having any courage to oppose Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was ruling like a dictator in his party. We can see the Buzdar issue, where no one from PTI was able to bring Imran Khan in his senses.

The only way left to bring Imran Khan back into his senses is to let him face humiliation and defeat. He will not learn it without it.

He will keep on repeating the same mistake of sitting in the lap of Taliban and angering US and other countries against him unnecessarily.
what has an outsider got to do with affairs of Pakistan? go lurk in threads about iran, and improve your own country,
 

