Evaluation of institutions..

In Pakistan,there is no evaluating system as such and if there is such then it doesn't provide the feedback required to correct the actions of a particular institution namely as State bank, interior security depart, Police, army etc. Specifically speaking, i want to know the evaluation system an institution has, if any, and how does it help to control and correct the actions of that depart.

I want to discuss all the Institutions but, specifically, i want to discuss the army's evaluating system.

We all know that any govt becomes the punching bag for any wrong action committed by any institution. Here it is also worth mentioning that there are situations where govt doesn't keeps the authority to be responsible for the actions a specific institution does like army but the solely responsibility for the failures goes into the credentials of civilians govt. For example, our foreign policy is made and defined by Army with a little or no input from civilians but the credit for failure goes to civilians only.so i want to initiate the debate on how the army cheif's performance is evaluated internally and how does it help to correct the policy.

All poositive arguments are invited keeping in mind that it is only for debating purposes.

Click to expand...