Evaluation of Farmhouses in Pakistan!

The Trend of owning and living in a Farmhouse is becoming a novelty in Pakistan. While farmhouse in Chak Shehzad and BaniGala have been in the headlines, others have been cropping up all around the Capital. An associate who is a property dealer showed me around a Farmhouse he recently acquired. Although he is still developing the place but first thing he did was to plant 200 Fruit Trees around the place, impressive.One such place on the outskirts of Islamabad, famous for Farmhouses is called Gulberg Green. It's kind of new development attracting both foreign and national investors and companies, including Telenor head office and two five star hotels by UAE firms. However, the Farmhouses there are of another level. Although I visited the area and travelled through it several times but missed all the surrounding developments like this Farmhouse that came on market a few months earlier.It certainly is a rich man's world.