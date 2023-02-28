What's new

Evaluation of Farmhouses in Pakistan!

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
The Trend of owning and living in a Farmhouse is becoming a novelty in Pakistan. While farmhouse in Chak Shehzad and BaniGala have been in the headlines, others have been cropping up all around the Capital. An associate who is a property dealer showed me around a Farmhouse he recently acquired. Although he is still developing the place but first thing he did was to plant 200 Fruit Trees around the place, impressive.
One such place on the outskirts of Islamabad, famous for Farmhouses is called Gulberg Green. It's kind of new development attracting both foreign and national investors and companies, including Telenor head office and two five star hotels by UAE firms. However, the Farmhouses there are of another level. Although I visited the area and travelled through it several times but missed all the surrounding developments like this Farmhouse that came on market a few months earlier.
It certainly is a rich man's world.

 
Khan_patriot

Khan_patriot

Jan 24, 2011
I don’t know who decided to name these mansions farmhouses, to me a farmhouse is a modest-ish home surrounded by fields, an orchard or two, a dozen or so cattle, some chicken and a charpai under a tree with a tube well rumbling in the backing ground aka the dream house.
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

Mar 24, 2022
Another thing we've had to implement when living in AJK is electronic pressure pads under different parts of the fenced areas to locate intruders with pinpoint accuracy

We have 3ish metre tall black steel fences with spike metal tips, as well as many other defensive builds.

Can't take liberties with your own security outside the capital. Sad reality that not many people see, but such is the case with these kind of homes.
You sometimes have to sacrifice beauty for security, but depending on how much cash you have, you might be able to provide both.
 

