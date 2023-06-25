EV parts to iPhones, Foxconn making India second home

iPhone in India: Foxconn to manufacture smartphones in Karnataka by April 2024 Apple's decision to manufacture iPhones in India aims at diversifying away from China

Foxconn in India has gone from being a quiet contract manufacturer with just a facility in Tamil Nadu to being one that is making all the right noisesThe Taiwanese company, which is best known as the largest contract manufacturer for Apple and assembler of the iconic iPhone, has ambitious plans for India.The company has been consistently making headlines in India for its massive investments and partnerships, as it looks to diversify its supply chain operations outside of China.Not only is the company doubling down on its investment to expand its existing facility in Tamil Nadu, but it is also diversifying investments and recently has announced big-ticket projects in Telangana and Karnataka.It has also partnered with Vedanta for chip manufacturing in India and is venturing into producing wearables and hearables too, while having its eyes firmly set on the electric vehicle market.In its latest annual report, Foxconn said it would also look to establish a production line in India this year for two-wheeled electric vehicles."Foxconn has ambitions to not only be a component manufacturer but also venture into large-scale manufacturing in the EV space," Neil Shah, vice president of research at Counterpoint Research, told ET. "Its ambition is to turn the dinosaur-like automotive industry into a more new-age, fast industry like smartphones. Mobility is a new space for Foxconn. What they're doing with EV manufacturing is the BOL (build-operate-localise) policy. They want to become the Android of the EV ecosystem."Deepak Jain, partner at Bain & Co, said India's large consumer market, favourable demographics and government initiatives like "Make in India" have attracted several companies to invest in manufacturing facilities within the country. "Future strategic importance of India to these players is likely to be contingent on sustained infrastructure development, ease of doing business, government incentives and the ability to address challenges across logistics, supply chain efficiency, and talent pool up-skilling and retention," he said.India is expected to become a sizeable EV market ($100 billion+ opportunity by 2030 across value chain), driven by strong domestic demand, favourable regulatory environment and the push by the manufacturers, Jain said. This, coupled with a strong talent base and well-established automotive manufacturing sector, indicates strong potential to become an EV manufacturing hub.Foxconn did not respond to a request for comment on its India plans.Foxconn is aggressive in wanting to expand its footprint in India. Its chairman, Young Liu, visited India twice in less than a year, reaffirming that India is an important destination for the company. Following his second visit in March, Foxconn announced investments of $500 million (more than Rs 4,000 crore) in Telangana and Rs 8,000 crore($1 billion) in Karnataka."Foxconn is like this octopus that is spreading its tentacles in India," an official who did not wish to be named told ET. "They are everywhere, and they want to do everything. At any given point there are multiple conversations going on with Foxconn on things ranging from battery swapping, consumer electronics, chip manufacturing, EVs, wearables and more."The new global trend is regional manufacturing and Foxconn is moving with that. The company established the BOL business model two years ago, expecting to create the “triple-win” scenario of: local countries, local partners and Hon Hai (Foxconn).New projects aside, Foxconn has been equally committed to expanding its production capacity in India and is looking to add two additional buildings at its manufacturing site near Chennai.Analysts said there are two key factors fuelling Foxconn’s growth in India: Apple’s plans to diversify its supply chain operations and in turn pushing its top contract manufacturers to rapidly scale in other geographies, and India’s ambitions to be aatmanirbhar in semiconductors, the chip that powers most things electronic in the world.They are of the view that Foxconn’s feverish capacity expansion plans are being driven by the massive exports that Apple has seen out of India. Ashweej Aithal, market research analyst at Canalys, said Foxconn always had a very long-term plan for India but was cautious in the beginning. It is more aggressive now.This is mainly being driven by the massive exports that Apple has seen out of India. Exports for Apple increased drastically in March where nearly 2.5 million iPhones were exported of which 1.3 million were to the US alone. That is a record number. And local demand too is there for the premium segment and we expect it to be more," Aithal said.According to Shah of Counterpoint Research, Apple would want 20-25% of the global production of iPhones to happen in India in the next 3-4 years. At the end of 2022, this number stood at 7%.“Apple has been pushing partners like Foxconn to expand and many of the partners too have been craving for more production in India to make use of the PLI (production-linked incentive) that India is offering,” he said.In its annual report, Foxconn stated that when it came to smartphones, the US and Europe were already mature markets, and the growth of local phone shipments had slowed. It said that the growth momentum of the smartphone market in the future would come from emerging regions, such as China and India."India is a fast-growing region. As the local smartphone adoption rate is still low; as local telecom companies continue to increase network coverage outside of Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, the region will attract major smartphone manufacturers to actively invest. It is one of the main driving forces (that will) provide growth for global smartphone shipments in the future," it said.Hardware, designThe Electronic Products Innovation Consortium (EPIC) Foundation’s co-chair and founder of HCL Arjun Malhotra said Foxconn's India manufacturing push could put the country back on the hardware map. India has been more focused in recent times towards IT services, which he termed a “low hanging fruit”."What Foxconn gets is high volume production," he explained. "That is really necessary and it's good to see it coming to India because we haven't really been a big part of the global supply chain in too many things. Plus, from an Indian point of view, once you get volume production in India, the component manufacturers will get motivated to invest and set up component manufacturing in India because we've got a large domestic market."However, the president of the VLSI Society of India and co-founder of the EPIC Foundation, Satya Gupta, said while manufacturing capability is important, design is a key factor that India has yet to crack.Apple's dependence on China is not just because of manufacturing, but because China contributes very significantly towards the product design of the iPhone as well, he said. "Manufacturing alone is not a sticky business because somebody can go wherever the incentives, manpower and markets are available. Once you anchor the manufacturing around product design, then you create a more sustainable and sticky business. I think that product design dependency is more crucial for Apple to basically be in China than just pure manufacturing."Gupta said India has a lot of engineering talent, but is not doing product design using that talent. In order to create a sustainable electronics manufacturing ecosystem, product design in addition to manufacturing is a critical aspect that should be given proper attention and incentives, he said.