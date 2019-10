Pakistan is being facing a multilayered war one which is visible and other which is being implanted in our own society which we are happyly tolerating ,that war is being caried out to destroy our country by destroying our infrastructure and economy by the hands of our own people,its known fact that if you want to destroy your enemy destroy the morale and sink that nation to the level where they get ready to become puddles easily.Best way to do this is to implant thiefs and corrupts to the higher posts of that country this is being happening with us since last ten or more years . let's see how they do this,

1) in name of democracy or on the name of human Rights promote those persons who are mentally corrupte and don't have any ideology.

2) bring these people to power and then make them afraid of their crimes to make them further obedient.

3)infiltrate to the institutionnal bureaucracy and make them corrupt as they can sabotage the grass root level infrastructure development.

4) provide that corrupt bureaucracy the shelter of already implanted politicians,and make their exsistane correlated.,

5)support that corrupt system ,either democractic ,monarchy, or dictatorship, which ever serves you better,

6) keep that nation illiterate as long as possible because illiterate society is very prone to adopt extremism,

7)don't not let the economy to grow,because hungry and starving are easy to buy, and they also don't have any thing to loose for which they should worry

8) hit to the core of any institution which stands in the way ,if its army then bind it with the laws of so called pseudo democracy or give them lolly pop, and if its judiciary buy it or bound it to the constitution developed by the corrupte pollutions., and if by Chance any politician becomes patriot ,elliminate it.

9)implant your propaganda houses to divert the nationalism thoughts by humanitarian deceptions.

10)divide the nations on the ethnic basis or on the basis of religion if they are Muslims divert the jehad to the JEHAD with in the Islam, I don't think that we haven't adopted to all these things we are not displeasing our enemies .Having said this all that I have all the right to believe that we are ostrichs, all of us, from peoples to establishment, when the new generation of the nation is brutally massacred by our enemies and we are just seeing it and letting it happen because we are bound to the above laws which are manipulated by our enemies, India or any other doesn't need to fire a bullet at us because they don't need to do so they have seeded well their puppets and puddle in us which are bound to get their job done.

