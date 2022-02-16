What's new

Eurozone trade deficit hits 13-year high as energy crisis rages, Reliance on Russian gas leaves bloc vulnerable to Ukraine invasion

Eurozone trade deficit hits 13-year high as energy crisis rages​

Reliance on Russian gas leaves bloc vulnerable to Ukraine invasion

ByTom Rees
15 February 2022 • 6:17pm

Surging energy prices have pushed the eurozone’s trade deficit to a 13-year high as a heavy reliance on gas imports leaves its economy exposed to war in Ukraine.

The bloc's trade deficit – the difference between exports and imports – widened from €1.8bn (£1.5bn) in November to €9.7bn in December.

The value of imported goods jumped 37pc year-on-year in December as energy prices rocketed and a trade deficit with China widened. The seasonally adjusted trade gap was at its biggest since mid-2008.
Gas prices in Europe are more than three times higher than a year ago with the rise in imports more than offsetting a 14pc climb in exports of goods.

It came as the European Central Bank warned of a potential €84bn blow to the region’s economy if its gas supplies are severed by a Russian invasion of Ukraine. It said a hit to household incomes from the energy crisis threatens to dampen the recovery, causing more headaches for ECB president Christine Lagarde.

The region has consistently enjoyed a trade surplus in the last decade but it swung to a deficit in November and December amid the energy price volatility. While the eurozone’s trade surpluses have widened with the US and UK, its deficit with China grew due to strong demand for goods.

Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macro, said the region’s trade surplus “has now officially evaporated” after “a violent reversal in the past six months”.

“Exports are doing fine, but imports are absolutely soaring,” he said. “The eurozone’s otherwise unmovable trade surplus in goods is being compressed by a sharp rise in imports, due to accelerating energy costs and still-high demand for manufactured goods from China.”


Europe is heavily reliant on imports of oil and gas and in particular from Russia, leaving it vulnerable to the current flare-up in tensions over Ukraine.

Around 40pc of its gas imports come from Russia while Moscow is trying to tighten its grip on supply with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. However, gas prices cooled on Tuesday after geopolitical tensions were eased by Russia returning some of its troops to their bases.

It came as the ECB drew up grim scenarios revealing the economic blow the region faces if its gas supplies are curbed by a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The ECB warned a 10pc plunge to eurozone’s gas supply would reduce economic output by 0.7pc – equivalent to an £84bn hit, based on 2019 GDP figures. Austria, Greece and Italy are expected to suffer a larger than average impact from gas supply woes while the mining, paper and chemicals industries were the worst affected.

Vanessa Gunnella at the ECB said: "The euro area is heavily dependent on imports of both petroleum-based energy products and natural gas.

“Higher gas – and electricity – prices reduce households’ real disposable income and purchasing power… and thus private consumption.”

Eurozone households are suffering their biggest inflation squeeze on record after prices rose by 5.1pc in January compared to a year earlier.
The surge is piling pressure on the ECB and Ms Lagarde to more aggressively fight inflation by lifting interest rates, which are still deep in negative territory.

The Bank of England has already lifted interest rates twice in three months in response to inflation.
While the ECB attempted to talk down investor expectations for rising borrowing costs at its meeting earlier this month, markets expect it to tighten policy to some extent this year.

It's so dumb that European countries turned off their gas pipe and suffer in bitter winter cold to "sanction" Russia, are they retarded or something?
 
Russia ready to re-route energy flows if hit by new sanctions

By Darya Korsunskaya
and Katya Golubkova
February 16, 2022

KLIKJ3CJ6FKOPLYB65OZA4IWVY.jpg


A view shows pipelines near a gas processing facility, operated by Gazprom company, at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

  • Europe gets some 40% of gas, 26% of oil needs from Russia
  • Russia has signed new oil, gas supply deals with China
  • Biden warns of 'export curbs' if Russia invades Ukraine
  • Russia denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine
MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia would be ready to re-route supplies to other markets should new Western sanctions target its energy sector, finance minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov did not say how Moscow would divert its energy exports but said that Russia's foreign exchange reserves, National Wealth Fund and a budget surplus should shield its economy and banks from any possible sanctions hit.

The United States and its allies are considering new sanctions including against Russia's largest banks, economy and energy sector, with export controls possible, in the event that Moscow invades its neighbour Ukraine.

The Kremlin denies it has any such intention.

"Any export curbs would result in rising prices. And if such restrictions are to be applied then increases in prices should largely offset such curbs," Siluanov told reporters, as Russia's budget is highly dependent on energy sales both to European Union member states and Asia countries.


INFLATION IMPACT

Russian imports account for 46% of Europe's solid fuels such as coal, 26% of its crude oil and 38% of the region's gas, Moody's research estimates, pointing out that even a brief cut in gas supply would further boost energy prices and inflation.

"An intensification of inflationary pressures could also increase pressure on the European Central Bank and other central banks to tighten monetary policy," Moody's said.

Eurozone inflation hit a record 5.1% in January, fuelling expectations that the ECB would have to end its bond buying scheme and raise interest rates for the first time since mid-2011.

Russia's options to re-route pipeline gas from Europe, which is supplied via routes not connected with Asian markets, are limited. But traders say Moscow may have greater flexibility with oil exports of which around a half, or some 2 million barrels per day (bpd), are delivered to Europe by the sea.

This month, Russia agreed to sell an additional 10 billion cubic metres of gas to China annually later this decade, equal to 5% of Moscow's current exports to Europe, and on par with the volumes Gazprom shipped to Beijing last year.

China consumes some 1.5 million bpd of Russian oil, or a fifth of total Moscow's exports, which are shipped both via pipelines and ports, to be increased by another 200,000 bpd thanks to the recent Rosneft (ROSN.MM) deal.

beijingwalker said:
Surging energy prices have pushed the eurozone’s trade deficit to a 13-year high
Lame excuse. Energy price surge is a world-wide challenge, when does it become Eurozone specific? They have stolen Chinese oil (& EPC) interests in Libya since 2011, now cry energy shortage again? It only tells how uncompetitive they are. If it's not Chinese frenziedness for over-priced German ICE cars, and that China-Russia helping to increase use of Euro, their currency is destined to loose steam.

P.S.: China (Mainland) 2020 trade deficits by regions:
  1. Taiwan: -$140.5 billion
  2. Australia: -$61.4 billion
  3. South Korea: -$60.3 billion
  4. Brazil: -$49.1 billion
  5. Japan: -$32.2 billion
  6. Germany: -$18.4 billion
  7. Malaysia: -$18.3 billion
  8. Chile: -$13.4 billion
 
