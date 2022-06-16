What's new

Eurosatory 2022

As a part of France's strong defense industry tradition, Eurosatory (formerly camp satory) has the distinction of being the most important defense expo in the EU region as well as the Frence's own capacity demonstration. Honestly, I'm very surprised that this topic has been skipped by the PDF forum members.

There are two specific thread, but we can share and evaluate the systems that interest us at the expo under a common thread. Where are the French members of the forum?
 
As a part of France's strong defense industry tradition, Eurosatory (formerly camp satory) has the distinction of being the most important defense expo in the EU region as well as the Frence's own capacity demonstration. Honestly, I'm very surprised that this topic has been skipped by the PDF forum members.

There are two specific thread, but we can share and evaluate the systems that interest us at the expo under a common thread. Where are the French members of the forum?
where are the forums?
 
FVRsqyvWIAAsTjn

FVSMU3SWAAAAJ6x

FVUdjfUXwAMscJg

FVUdj44WIAERsaU


Germany based Diehl Defence unveils its new project at Eurosatory2022.

IRIS-T FCAAM Future Combat Air-to-Air Missile. Company says it wil have advanced stealth technology,and extreme close-in agility.
 
MBDA, Mistral ATLAS RC: a new system based on a remote-controlled turret equipped with two or four Mistral missiles and a new generation thermal sight, which can be mounted on lightly armored vehicles such as ARCUUS SHERPA, URO VAMTAC ST5 or NIMR Ajban.

FVYjT7ZWIAERaAR

FVYjUmOWAAUmfzG



Future tank and armored vehicle concepts of the US OakLeafDefense
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537452211189403648

The new generation "Cheetah" (Guepard) helicopter that will enter the inventory of the French Army in 2026
FVUM1N8XEAM9ttN

FVUM22UWQAA_Osd
 

