Europol: Over ten percent of global GDP (or $8.5 Trillion) is held in offshore accounts !!!

Europol: Over ten percent of global GDP is held in offshore accounts Europol estimates that more than $8.46 trillion is held in offshore accounts globally with $1.69 trillion from within the European Union alone.

