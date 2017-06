What the heck has happened to the minds of these two leaders of Secular nations?

What's more shocking is that these migrants are rallying for turning Europe in to Islamic wherever they are.

EU's Humanitarian Crusade is setup for failure and as intended it will mutate in to Crusade against Islam.'We welcomed them, wanted to integrate them but look what they have done to us in return. It is not them, it is Islam that is evil' - this will come.-------------------German and France are heading this transformation of EU. Merkel's grand plan includes mass economic migration of 10 million muslims and in one of her speeches she said that Islam is Germany's inevitable future (not exact words but will need to pull that speech - it's on youtube). Whereas French President has gone to the extent of telling the French that the major issue is 'inter-racial marriages' and that the survival of France depends on this migration and French 'must' marry in the migrants. And then of course there is the point of aging population of europeans being pitched as well (that is linked with the less tax collection to pay the pensions).Brexit was interesting. And for the sake of indulging in conspiracy theory, it was meant to happen. UK was bluntly vocal against the mass migration in EU Parliament and exit result was expected although everyone seemed to be shocked.As always, things are actually not what they are on the surface.1 million+ migrants are in Germany already and millions more on the way. Merkel welcomes and takes selfies with the migrants, and this week has blamed US for the migrants. Terror attacks are on the rise post arrival of the migrants, and estimated 4000+ ISIS fighters are now in European cities.What's really shocking just by looking at the pictures and videos of the migrants is that majority are young men!! This is a disaster in the making. Already rape, riots and other crimes are increasing at alarming rates. Sweden is being called the rape capital of Europe now.Such rallies are not uncommon in Germany! And German government is not clamping down on such voices at all.UK is not spared either with a local group of british muslims openly challenging the UK government on the streets of London and getting in to verbal fights with the English etc. These nutjobs are demanding Shariah Law imposed in UK but when one listens to their argument for it, it is not difficult to conclude that they have absolutely lost the plot! But they have the protection of the government - why!??? This is all adding fuel to the fire as english are getting really pissed off.In UK alone, returning ISIS fighters (around 500 of them) are allowed to roam around freely to influence youngsters and result is for all to see. 25,000 muslims are on 'terror watch'.Add to that the rise of organisations like English Defence League (EDL), headed by the infamous Tommy Robinson, in retaliation. Hundreds of thousands are following him and the hate speech out of this man is ... let's just say it is just dangerous (Bhensa was heck of a lot less in comparison!).Every action has an equal and opposite reaction hence ... Shariah Law imposing muslims preachers are fueling orgs such as EDL and voices from EDL are pissing off other muslims .... chaos is inevitable.After recent terror attack in London, there are already voices on national TV channels now labelling Islam as a violent religion because of what's said in the Quran.It all looks like a big setup. Such massive policy blunders under the pretext of 'humanitarianism' and 'migration requirement due to aging population' with such a large injection of migrants (who are alien to european culture) is sheer madness.---------------Russian analyst's say on the mass migration on how well it is organised and funded.