Europe's first carbon negative biorefinery facility that produces jet fuel from algae

Yosunlardan jet yakıtı üreten Avrupa'nın ilk ve tek karbon negatif biyorafineri tesisi açıldı Bakan Varank, birçok kritik ürünün bugün açılan biyorafineri tesisinde üretileceğini belirterek, burada elde edilecek biyoyakıtın uçuşlarda kullanılmasıyla enerjide dışa bağımlılığın ve karbon salımının azaltılacağını söyledi. - Anadolu Ajansı

Will fly jet fuel from algae with “zero carbon emissions” Details of the “INDEPENDENT” project implemented by the Ministry of Industry and Technology with Boğaziçi University have emerged. By processing the moss; Gürkan Kumbaroğlu, the vice rector of research, explained the project, which aims to transform it into products such as jet fuel, animal...

The first facility was opened at Boğaziçi University's Sarıtepe Campus in Kilyos, and the number of facilities and capacity will increase rapidly with the investment support they receive from the private sector.The project does not only aim for economic gain. In order to create a livable environment and leave a livable world to future generations, zero carbon technologies are important in Turkey as in the rest of the world. With the program that the EU and the Ministry co-financed and managed, a resource of 800 million Euros has been created so far for related projects.At the opening, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez, Head of EU Delegation to Turkey Ambassador Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut and Rector of Boğaziçi University Prof. Dr. Mehmet Naci İnci also gave information about the facility.At the oppening, the jet engine was tested using biojet fuel obtained from algae.Details of the “INDEPENDENT” project implemented by the Ministry of Industry and Technology with Boğaziçi University have emerged. By processing the moss; Gürkan Kumbaroğlu, the vice-rector of research, explained the project, which aims to transform it into products such as jet fuel, animal manure, and food supplements.Kumbaroğlu said that 1,200 tons of wet ‘algae’ (algae) mass will be processed annually in the established facility; He stated that the project will make a serious contribution to the Turkish economy and current account deficit. Kumbaroğlu stated that this is a first in the world due to the “zero carbon emission” in its production, “As a university, financial support was received from the European Union for two projects. One of them was in the field of ‘life sciences and the other was in the field of ‘biorefinery’, which is the current project. Our project was realized with the support of the Ministry of Technology and Industry. This project was handled on the basis of ‘carbon negative’. The details are as follows: As it is known, algae are fed with carbon dioxide. While we produce these algae, we use the energy we use in our power plants. “We provided wind energy. In short, carbon consumption from the production side has decreased to zero. As such, this project is a first in the world.” Algae will be grown in the 80 cubic meter open pool and 30 cubic meters closed production reactors established at the production site.FIRST CUSTOMER TURKISH AIRLINESExpressing that the produced material will be used in 13 items, Kumbaroğlu said, “The biggest market is jet fuel. According to EMRA rules, it is possible to mix 0.05 percent biodiesel into diesel fuel. However, it reaches 50 percent in these aircraft. In other words, the most problematic sector in terms of emissions is aviation. Boeing plans to switch to full biofuel consumption by 2030. According to the Turkiye newspaper news, this is an important indicator for the consumption of these products. First of all, it will start working with THY. Certification process will take 5 months. Then we will put our biofuel on the market,” he said.DEMAND FROM THE PRIVATE SECTORNoting that the facility does not have a very large capacity, for now, Kumbaroğlu said, “However, the technology it produces is of great importance. We will work with the private sector to expand this facility. Negotiations have also started on the subject. There is investment demand from the private sector. After we enlarge the facility, production will increase even more. THY in the domestic market. It is planned to sell this fuel abroad after meeting the needs of players such as. In short, it will be exported,” he said.IT WILL BE AN ALTERNATIVE TO FOSSIL FUELWith the Independent Project, a production system based on a bioeconomy-oriented model is aimed in Turkey’s main current account deficit item, especially in energy, and in the health, food, agriculture, livestock, and environment sectors. Within the scope of the project, a biorefinery system was designed under the roof of the Istanbul Microalgae Biotechnology Research and Development Unit in order to process algae (algae)-based natural resources without being dependent on fossil resources. Algae will be grown in the 80 cubic meter open pool and 30 cubic meters closed production reactors established at the production site. With this energy, food supplement products, animal feed, organic biofertilizers, and biofuels will be developed.1.5 TRILLION DOLLARS ONE DAYThe world oil supply is around 98 million barrels per day. About 20 percent of this is used as fuel. This means a market volume of 1.5 trillion dollars every day. Considering that the use of fossil fuels in the world will decrease due to high emissions and global warming, and the demand for environmentally friendly energy will increase; The algae fuel project is of great importance. The project is expected to contribute over 1 billion dollars to the current account deficit in the first place.