Europe's Best-Selling EV [in 2021] Is... The Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is on course to be Europe’s best-selling full-electric vehicle in 2021 amid strong gains in overall sales of battery-electric vehicles.

Sales of the Model 3 jumped 84 percent to 113,397 through November, according to data from JATO Dynamics market researcher.

Volkswagen’s ID3 compact hatchback is likely to be at No. 2. ID3 sales rose 125 percent to 63,109 in the first 11 months.

The Renault Zoe, 2020's best-selling EV is on track to be No. 3. Through 11 months, Zoe sales were 60,551, down 27 percent.

The Model 3 last topped the European EV charts in 2019. In September, the compact sedan was the first full-electric car to become Europe’s best-selling car overall for the month, outperforming regular topsellers with internal combustion engines such as the VW Golf and Renault Clio.