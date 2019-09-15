What's new

European Union to Ankara: These are our conditions for avoiding sanctions

The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, announced today, Monday, that he informed the Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşolu the conditions of the Union to reduce tension in the eastern Mediterranean and to spare Ankara falling under the guillotine of European sanctions.

He also considered that the unilateral steps taken by Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean add to the tension. He added, "Our position is unified about asking Turkey to stop its unilateral actions."

The solution is ahead of time

Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made it clear that his country would not accept destabilizing the eastern Mediterranean region.

He added that there is an opportunity to reach a solution to this crisis before the twenty-fourth of next month, which is the date scheduled for the European summit to discuss imposing sanctions on Turkey because of its activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

On Friday, the European Union’s High Representative revealed that the European Union will consider imposing sanctions on Turkey over its conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean with Greece and Cyprus, warning of the possibility of discussing further "restrictive measures" against Turkey at the upcoming European Council summit in Next September 2020.

Sanctions may reach assets

He added: "We include the characters, we can go to the list of assets, ships, and we can pass the penalty for participation in activities that we consider illegal, and this means everything related to work in these types of activities, and to prevent and prohibit the use of European boats and European capabilities and technologies."

Meanwhile, a senior EU diplomat said in a separate statement, on condition of anonymity, "as there is a stick (sanctions) there will be islands to get Turkey to seriously engage in dialogue. These islands may be progress on a new customs union and more money for the refugee program." .

It is noteworthy that tensions have escalated in recent weeks, between Greece and Turkey, as the race continues over gas and oil reserves in the disputed eastern Mediterranean region, prompting the two countries to approach a possible military confrontation.


https://www.alarabiya.net/ar/arab-a...الأوروبي-يبلغ-أنقرة-شروطه-لتجنب-العقوبات.html
 
