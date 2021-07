European Parliament urges EU to boycott Beijing Olympics

By Alexandra Brzozowski 9 Jul 2021 (updated: 9 Jul 2021)Plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 09 June 2021. [EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND]Languages: Français Comments Print “Attempts to disrupt, obstruct and sabotage the preparation and convening of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games out of political motivation are extremely irresponsible, and will only harm the interests of athletes of all countries and the international Olympic cause,” he added.Human rights and sanctionsThe European Parliament resolution also condemned “in the strongest terms” the closure of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid and the arrests of its staff by Chinese authorities.The acts were “yet another step by China in dismantling free society in Hong Kong and setting the definitive end of media freedom and freedom of expression there,” it said.The deterioration of freedoms under China’s Draconian security law for Hong Kong amounted to a “human rights emergency”, the resolution said.The Hong Kong security law had broken the trust between Europe and Beijing and “leads to a further erosion of Beijing’s credibility on the international stage”.MEPs stressed “the need for the EU to take urgent and resolute action” and called on Brussels to draw up a fresh wave of sanctions against Chinese authorities.“It is clear that many EU member states and also the European Commission are reluctant to speak out against China’s repressive measures in Hong Kong,” said Reinhard Bütikofer, a German Green MEP who is chairman of the European Parliament’s China delegation.“The consensus on these issues in the European Parliament is very strong. We will fight to ensure that member state governments in Europe also take an unyielding stance,” said Bütikofer who helped spearhead the non-binding resolution.The resolution also confirmed a earlier decision to block the EU-China investment deal as long as Chinese sanctions against MEPs and scholars were in place.The pact has been defended as a long-overdue opening to China’s vast economy for European companies, especially by Germany and France.European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis announced in May that efforts to win approval for a proposed massive investment deal with China were effectively “suspended” after tit-for-tat sanctions were imposed by both sides.China says the sanctions are a justified response after the EU imposed punitive measures against Chinese officials over allegations of human rights abuses.