Photo Exhibition on Protect Christian Minorities in Pakistan

displayed at United Nations, Geneva

at

18th September 2018

Photo Exhibition organised by EOPM about Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan

at

United Nations, Broken Chair, Geneva

10th – 12th September 2018

Photo Exhibition on Pashtun Long March

at

United Nations Broken Chair, Geneva

13th – 14th September 2018

Demonstration at Broken Chair displayed in Protest of Exploitation

done by Pakistan in Gilgit – Baltistan

17 March 2018

Film festival showcasing films on Plight of Pakistani Christian Minorities at Broken Chair, UN, Geneva