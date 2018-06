European leaders in talks on creating asylum center outside EU



COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Several EU countries are discussing setting up a camp for rejected asylum seekers in a country on the continent but outside the European Union, two national leaders said on Tuesday.

wereDanish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told local media, adding he hoped a pilot project could pave the way for an” he said separately in a speech marking Denmark’s Constitution Day.Speaking in Brussels, Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed the plans, saying talks had already reached an advanced stage.,” Kurz said.Both Rasmussen and Kurz said talks were beingEU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was not immediately opposed to such an initiative.” he told a joint press conference with Kurz, ahead of Austria taking over the rotating EU presidency.Compared with its neighbors Sweden and Germany,Rasmussen declined to comment on which countries could be hosting such a camp, though he said it would be in a place that wasReporting by Teis Jensen in Copenhagen and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Robin Pomeroy