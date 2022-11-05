What's new

European Lawmakers Arrive In Taiwan To Show Support

www.republicworld.com

European lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to show support

A group of European parliamentarians arrived in Taiwan on Thursday to show support and strengthen the relations between Taiwan and European countries.
ho0f6hmngb6webvl_1667465389.jpeg

Image: Twitter/@ElsVanHoofcdenv

A group of European parliamentarians arrived in Taiwan on Thursday to show support and strengthen the relations between Taiwan and European countries.

The lawmakers from Ukraine, Germany, UK, Kosovo, the Czech Republic, Belgium, and the Netherlands are in Taiwan to promote greater parliamentary exchange and increase cooperation in trade, investment, and technology.

They are the first formal Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) delegation to visit Taiwan since the alliance was founded in June 2020.


The IPAC co-chair Reinhard Butikofer was awarded the Grand Medal of Diplomacy in recognition for his contribution on enhancing relations between Taiwan and EU.

Butikofer spoke through a video call from his hotel room due to testing positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists at the news conference in Taipei, Belgian parliamentarian Els Van Hoof said rule of laws and human rights are under pressure from the People's Republic of China, and EU countries need to cooperate.

Dutch parliamentarian Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said their trip to Taiwan sends a message to China that Taiwan should not be isolated.
 

