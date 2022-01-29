European drone "Eurodrone"



Full size Mockup of the European EuroMale​





The future European plane is finally on its way to its official launch, Spain has agreed to participate in the multinational effort and Madrid, therefore, joins Germany, France and Italy to collaborate on the Eurodrone programme.The Eurodrone project is an ambitious project and is the first European unmanned aerial system designed to fly in civil and military space. It will equip Europe with its own skills in the field of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), providing advanced strategic performance capabilities. (ISR), ensuring European sovereignty.As a four-country project, Eurodrone works to strengthen European sovereignty by creating and developing an independent technological base in the field of unmanned aviation, strengthening the program between Germany, France, Spain and Italy and under the auspices of the International Armament Agency OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en Matière d'Armement) ie (the Joint Organization for Arms Cooperation) European cooperation in the field of security and defense and the initiative emphasizes more and more reliance on multinational companies armament projects.Development, procurement and operation will be carried out jointly, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.Designed to become a cornerstone of any future combat air system, the Eurodrone is prepared for true integration into civilian airspace based on minimal constraints and ease of portability Thanks to its modular design, the design will provide multi-mission capabilities and significant growth potential for local operations, operational sovereignty, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance ( ISTAR) and armed ISTAR, which can be made safely.Requirements and specifications have been negotiated and harmonized between end-users (Germany, Spain, France and Italy), the Contracting Authority (OCCAR) and the participating industrial partners (Dassault Aviation, Leonardo, Airbus Spain). and preserved.It would be a truly European solution, without ITAR and based on nearly 100% of European technologies, with European taxpayer money returning to the European market and securing jobs, offering European manufacturers a wide range of opportunities in the areas of development, production and operation, calendar Nothing was easy for This European drone, like other projects launched within the old continent.production scheduling:The project started in 2014 and deliveries will not start before 2028, roughly 15 years after its launch and has been delayed by 3 years but at least this project appears to be on the right track unlike others that unfortunately failed, if the new schedule is put on hold now, The first model must make its first flight 62 months after signing the contract.The Airbus DS division in Germany will lead the development activities for the medium-altitude and long-endurance drones, including final assembly at its site in Manching near Munich. Other work will be carried out by Airbus Spain, Dassault Aviation in France and Leonardo in Italy.Drone MALE Eurodrone:The future European drone is twin-engine with a maximum take-off weight of 11 tons, and the platform must be able to carry a payload of 2.3 tons, including a variety of sensors and air-launched weapons. For civilian certification, the drone will have Pilot has a maximum speed of 500 km/h and a maximum autonomy of 18-40 hours, depending on the payload and its mission profile.