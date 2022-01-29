What's new

European drone "Eurodrone"

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,901
19
25,905
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1706330882.jpg

Full size Mockup of the European EuroMale​


The future European plane is finally on its way to its official launch, Spain has agreed to participate in the multinational effort and Madrid, therefore, joins Germany, France and Italy to collaborate on the Eurodrone programme.

The Eurodrone project is an ambitious project and is the first European unmanned aerial system designed to fly in civil and military space. It will equip Europe with its own skills in the field of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), providing advanced strategic performance capabilities. (ISR), ensuring European sovereignty.

As a four-country project, Eurodrone works to strengthen European sovereignty by creating and developing an independent technological base in the field of unmanned aviation, strengthening the program between Germany, France, Spain and Italy and under the auspices of the International Armament Agency OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en Matière d'Armement) ie (the Joint Organization for Arms Cooperation) European cooperation in the field of security and defense and the initiative emphasizes more and more reliance on multinational companies armament projects.

Development, procurement and operation will be carried out jointly, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.


2330445756.jpg

Designed to become a cornerstone of any future combat air system, the Eurodrone is prepared for true integration into civilian airspace based on minimal constraints and ease of portability Thanks to its modular design, the design will provide multi-mission capabilities and significant growth potential for local operations, operational sovereignty, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance ( ISTAR) and armed ISTAR, which can be made safely.

Requirements and specifications have been negotiated and harmonized between end-users (Germany, Spain, France and Italy), the Contracting Authority (OCCAR) and the participating industrial partners (Dassault Aviation, Leonardo, Airbus Spain). and preserved.

It would be a truly European solution, without ITAR and based on nearly 100% of European technologies, with European taxpayer money returning to the European market and securing jobs, offering European manufacturers a wide range of opportunities in the areas of development, production and operation, calendar Nothing was easy for This European drone, like other projects launched within the old continent.

17122018-05_MALE_RPAS_photo_Leonardo.jpg



production scheduling:

The project started in 2014 and deliveries will not start before 2028, roughly 15 years after its launch and has been delayed by 3 years but at least this project appears to be on the right track unlike others that unfortunately failed, if the new schedule is put on hold now, The first model must make its first flight 62 months after signing the contract.

The Airbus DS division in Germany will lead the development activities for the medium-altitude and long-endurance drones, including final assembly at its site in Manching near Munich. Other work will be carried out by Airbus Spain, Dassault Aviation in France and Leonardo in Italy.

Drone MALE Eurodrone:

The future European drone is twin-engine with a maximum take-off weight of 11 tons, and the platform must be able to carry a payload of 2.3 tons, including a variety of sensors and air-launched weapons. For civilian certification, the drone will have Pilot has a maximum speed of 500 km/h and a maximum autonomy of 18-40 hours, depending on the payload and its mission profile.

3797604674.png
 
Last edited:
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,901
19
25,905
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Titanium100 said:
The name is generic which means this is export targetted
Click to expand...
European-MALE-RPAS.jpg


First flight in 2025

Germany has contracted seven systems .. Italy 5 systems .. Both Spain and France have four systems of type Eurodrone ..

It was launched during the Berlin Airshow in April 2018 to meet the needs of medium-long-range powered unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) of the European Union..

The EuroMALE model was developed by three aviation giants, Airbus, Dassault Aviation, and Leonardo..

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Airbus: Eurodrone project ready for takeoff – as soon as the contract is signed
Replies
2
Views
450
HttpError
HttpError
Zarvan
Germany agrees Eurodrone contract
Replies
0
Views
463
Zarvan
Zarvan
D
Italy to invest USD2.1 billion on Eurodrone project
Replies
0
Views
213
dani191
D
Zarvan
NATO helicopter program could be next battleground between US, European defense industries
Replies
0
Views
361
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
European OCCAR awards contract to MBDA for French future air-to-ground tactical missile programme
Replies
0
Views
210
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom