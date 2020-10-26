What's new

European distrust of Islam/Muslims stem from Racial Origin not Religion

European distrust of Islam/Muslims stems from racial origin not religion

Yankee-stani

Yankee-stani

The Past few weeks despite the Covid-19 pandemic,the geopolitical tensions between China/Russia and America we have seen a return of the Muslim scare in light of the murder of Samuel Petty the French teacher and French President Macron"s statements in regards to "freedom of speech" and controversial remarks in regards to Muslims and Islam in general.Alright after years of interactions and studying of the Western and primarily European Right Wing I have to come to a simple understanding that could explain the hostility to Certain Muslim immigrants and it's not religion primary reason is and will always be race,from 9/11 to like 2018 the pro Zionist Counter "Jihad" due to the tragedy of terrorism that afflicted the west and America in the early 2000s used the right wing as cannon fodder to rally the mainstream narrative for Middle Eastern wars and intervention the election of Trump/Brexit led to rise of populist right opposed to these intervention and in some circles of Israel anyways simple analysis unlike America which is a settler colony Western Europe mainly gets Muslim immigrants from South Asia,North Africa and to a extent Eastern Turkey,the racial tensions were there since advent of guest worker immigration schemes of the 1950s 1960s and 1970s always was about race the supposed "Islamophobia" is veener or racial hatred towards non whites Europe did not flinch when it help the White Bosniaks and White Albanians in the mid to late 90s when Yugoslavia was buring down if they were a billion Bosnians,Albanians,Tatars
,Chechens*non Islamist ones or Western Balkan Turks from Izmir and Istanbul who primarily are Muslim they would not flinch at all they would be like Ashkenazi Jews so the hatred is primary to Arabs,Pakistanis,and Anatolian Turks
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Yankee-stani said:
Your assertion is right. BUT your cited example of NATO assistance for white Muslims is not relevant. The intervention on behalf of Muslims was coincidental and not at all because they were white. In fact, it was inconvenient that the Bosnians were Muslims. The only objective in the Balkans is the thwarting of Russia, which NATO succeeded in doing.

Like I said though, overall, despite significant white populations, Muslims as a global body are regarded through an orientalist lens and hence, the Arab or the Turk or the Pakistani will always be seen as a brown or mongoloid invader who has no right to contribute to European societal evolution. White skinned Muslims are simply an anomaly in the eyes of Europe.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

Europe can accept Islam, no problem. Only thing that europeans want is freedom, be it Islam or be it Judaism.
So yes, Islam will prevail Europe as well, but that Islam, will not be Islam.
So basically its the restrictions europeans hate, not Islam.
 
Yankee-stani

Yankee-stani

Perhaps but if Allah(swt) wills it he will but I get what your are saying most of the decedents of Muslims give it 3-4 generations will end up like Ashkenazi Jews be cultural than actually religious
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

Europe intrinsically has no problem with Islam. It's not like Christianity or Judaism carry "Made in European Union" tag. Along with Islam both originate from Western Asia. If you look at Europe and period pre WW2 there was no particular issue other than the Balkans which was because of history of conquest and wars.

However post millenium Islam became associated with terror, anti-Jew , anti-gay, anti-feminism and brown people. This bundled right wing racists, feminists, lefdt wing socialists, gay groups and got steroid injection from the considerable Jewish media/lobby in the west which has been joined by Hindutwas recently.
 
Yankee-stani

Yankee-stani

The Balkans are an anomaly much like the Caucasus the countries have very limited history besides being under different empires and they broke away in the post communist mess of the early 1990s anyways I think it's much more of racial problem your generation saw the rise of Pakee Bashing in the 70s and 80s so South Asians were the main target the French had Beur Bashing Beur os pejorative for North African it's just with the rise of western sponsored Pseudo Islamism in the 80s and 90s it then got tied to all Muslims but in the end it's all racial
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

Yes, I think by 3-4 generation they will be culturally Muslim(or athiest/agnostic) and probably mixed with European whites racially as well.
 
Yankee-stani

Yankee-stani

This was not a mere coincidence the west had plans for the break up of Socialist Yugoslavia and the Soviet Union as early as 1984 they saw the economic stagnation and genrocrartic ageing leadership with rising ethnic tensions by using various diasporas it was a planned demolition of the Eastern Bloc and Yugoslavia from the beginning
I think its occurring at a faster rate in France French Arab girls are very loose for diaspora Muslim women I heard many have a thing for Sub Saharan African men which leads to racial tensions between North African males and Sub Saharan males in Paris suburbs
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

Yeah North African girls tend to like the African guys in France a lot. I predict some will stay in a bad social status like Blacks here in America and other North Africans will be like Latinos that are becoming higher class in America.
 
Yankee-stani

Yankee-stani

In a way yes I think that's gonna be the situation for France there will be split among the North Africans who will assimilate into French culture and Africans who will stay as 2nd class citizens would like to hear from @Vortex and @Vergennes this analysis is correct
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

Indians think bashing Islam with make them more likable by whites, more relatable, a common foe.


Such is the Indian lust for the white man's attention and approval.


And their obsession with white women is another topic in and of itself.
 
