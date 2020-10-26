European distrust of Islam/Muslims stem from Racial Origin not Religion

The Past few weeks despite the Covid-19 pandemic,the geopolitical tensions between China/Russia and America we have seen a return of the Muslim scare in light of the murder of Samuel Petty the French teacher and French President Macron"s statements in regards to "freedom of speech" and controversial remarks in regards to Muslims and Islam in general.Alright after years of interactions and studying of the Western and primarily European Right Wing I have to come to a simple understanding that could explain the hostility to Certain Muslim immigrants and it's not religion primary reason is and will always be race,from 9/11 to like 2018 the pro Zionist Counter "Jihad" due to the tragedy of terrorism that afflicted the west and America in the early 2000s used the right wing as cannon fodder to rally the mainstream narrative for Middle Eastern wars and intervention the election of Trump/Brexit led to rise of populist right opposed to these intervention and in some circles of Israel anyways simple analysis unlike America which is a settler colony Western Europe mainly gets Muslim immigrants from South Asia,North Africa and to a extent Eastern Turkey,the racial tensions were there since advent of guest worker immigration schemes of the 1950s 1960s and 1970s always was about race the supposed "Islamophobia" is veener or racial hatred towards non whites Europe did not flinch when it help the White Bosniaks and White Albanians in the mid to late 90s when Yugoslavia was buring down if they were a billion Bosnians,Albanians,Tatars

,Chechens*non Islamist ones or Western Balkan Turks from Izmir and Istanbul who primarily are Muslim they would not flinch at all they would be like Ashkenazi Jews so the hatred is primary to Arabs,Pakistanis,and Anatolian Turks